Druva Achieves AWS Digital Workplace Competency Status

Latest AWS Competency recognizes Druva’s extensive AWS expertise and ability to ensure business continuity through endpoint and SaaS application data protection

Druva Inc., a leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Workplace Competency status. As Druva’s third AWS Competency designation, it further recognizes Druva’s deep expertise of AWS and experience helping customers build a digital workplace on AWS. With automated data protection for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, end-user devices, and virtual desktops like Amazon WorkSpaces, businesses can rely on Druva to protect virtually any device, from anywhere, through a SaaS-based platform built completely on AWS.

Today’s widespread remote working is expected to continue for the foreseeable future and according to Gartner, the endpoint install base is expected to grow by 16 percent in 2020.* In this environment, data is being increasingly created and stored on SaaS applications, as well as devices, as organizations deploy new tools for remote collaboration. As an APN Advanced Technology Partner, Druva is able to deliver a high-performing, intelligent data protection platform for these environments that leverages the latest AWS innovations to bring customers value faster. Combined with Druva’s extensive workload coverage, secure architecture and compliance support, it’s an ideal solution for supporting today’s remote organizations.

“As businesses navigate unprecedented challenges in 2020, they need better solutions to enable their workforce, protect critical data on SaaS applications and devices, and strengthen business resilience,” said Thomas Been, Chief Marketing Officer, Druva. “As organizations adapt to this changing landscape, Druva is dedicated to helping advance their digital transformation initiatives and protect their rapidly growing data footprints. With a platform built on AWS that can be accessed from anywhere and deployed in as little as 15 minutes, we are proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve the AWS Digital Workplace Competency.”

The AWS Digital Workplace Competency helps customers find highly specialized AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners offering solutions on AWS that help them effectively support remote workers and business continuity with an end-to-end Digital Workplace in the cloud. APN Partners achieving this newly unveiled AWS Competency provide features that help reduce security risks and meet compliance requirements while allowing customers to effectively support remote workers and implement business continuity plans.

Achieving the AWS Digital Workplace Competency differentiates Druva as an APN Advanced Technology Partner that possess deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories – Endpoint Management, Application Management, and/or Collaboration Platforms. Druva has also achieved AWS Government Competency and AWS Storage Competency status, a recognition of the company’s demonstrated expertise in helping companies realize the benefits of AWS.

Druva provides comprehensive data protection to mitigate data loss risks such as accidental and malicious deletion and ransomware attacks across some of today’s most popular collaboration platforms, including Microsoft 365, G Suite, Salesforce, and Slack with automated and centrally managed backup and flexible recovery options. In addition, Druva’s endpoint data protection simplifies backup, archival, compliance, and device management. Using Druva, customers can reduce the cost and complexity of protecting end-user data, support regulatory compliance, and improve data visibility. Backups can run in the background with no disruption to the end-user, and Druva provides bulk and granular recovery options that can be centrally managed by IT or delegated to end-users through a simple self-service experience.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.

