Druva Introduces Integrated Cloud Backup and Archive for NAS Data

New capabilities, including low cost storage tiers, performance improvements and integrated storage insights help businesses dramatically improve RTO/RPO while lowering overall costs

Druva, Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced the industry’s first cloud-based, integrated backup and archive for network attached storage (NAS) systems. The new solution improves backup performance by over 5X, introduces intelligent cold-storage tiering, and helps diffuse storage growth with integrated storage insights. Druva’s direct-to-cloud architecture, which eliminates redundant copies and infrastructure, allows organizations to protect, manage, and maximize the value of unstructured data with greater simplicity and lower costs.

Unstructured data is a critical component to business operations, representing more than 80 percent of the total data stored in enterprise storage systems*, but managing this rapidly growing data source through its life cycle has become increasingly complex and expensive. According to a recent IDC survey, 40 percent of businesses expect unstructured datasets to grow between 30-49 percent over the next two years, while more than one-third of participants indicated that this data is currently retained “forever”**. Organizations routinely maintain multiple copies of a dataset, including versions for short-term recovery and off-site copies for resiliency, long-term retention, compliance and more, which increases the cost of storing and managing data. As CIOs increasingly focus on moving data and business services to the cloud to increase organizational agility and resilience, Druva now offers the industry’s only direct-to-cloud solution which can seamlessly backup and archive unstructured data without the need to configure, integrate and manage cloud storage tiers.

“Traditional backup providers have treated NAS as an afterthought, at the expense of reliability, security, and cost-efficiency,” said Stephen Manley, Chief Technologist, Druva. “Now, IT teams can augment their data management strategy with a simple and resilient NAS-optimized protection solution that requires no on-premises storage and no cloud management. By reducing data copies and redundant data centrally with our patent global source-side deduplication, Druva’s new offering eliminates storage management headaches while delivering the built-in ransomware protection today’s businesses need.”

Customers can expect a number of benefits from Druva’s new integrated backup and archive for NAS systems, including:

5X performance improvement, compared to previous speeds, for backing up to a warm storage tier for short term recovery needs.

Automatically tier data to cold storage for long-term retention (LTR) at up to 30 percent less cost than standard tier.

For large data sets that have infrequent recovery requirements and LTR needs, Druva now offers an infrequent access tier. This direct-to-cold storage option saves 50 percent over warm storage cost.

File-level insights and customizable recommendations for the exclusion of non-critical business data from backups and long-term retention copies. With these trends and recommendations, IT teams can immediately take action to exclude unnecessary data with a few clicks, reducing storage costs and improving backup operations.

Availability

Integrated cloud backup and archive capabilities for NAS data are now generally available via the Druva Cloud Platform. Infrequent Access Tier is currently in early release, with general availability expected in 1H 2021.

