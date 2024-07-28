STORY: :: Druze mourn 12 children and teens killed by a rocket

The rocket struck a football pitch in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, territory capture d from Syria by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in a move not recognized by most countries.

Israel's defense minister said on Sunday Hezbollah was responsible and that it will pay a price for a rocket attack that killed 12 children and teens in the Druze village.

The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the strike, the deadliest in Israel or territory it has annexed since the start of the conflict in Gaza.