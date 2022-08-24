Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dry pastures force Texas ranchers to slaughter ever more cows

08/24/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CROCKETT, Texas, Aug 24 (Reuters) - With almost all of Texas in drought, ranchers are sending ever more cattle off to slaughter, a trend likely to increase beef prices over the long term due to dwindling supply from the largest cattle region in the United States.

Since mid-July, more than 93% of Texas has been in drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. As of mid-August, more than 26% of Texas was at the highest level, characterized by widespread loss of pastures and crops as well as water shortages.

While conditions are especially acute in Texas, about 54% of all U.S. cattle were in some form of drought as of Aug. 16, up from 36% a year earlier. Cattle slaughter is high nationwide, temporarily increasing supply but portending tighter supplies in future years.

Paul Craycraft, co-owner of the East Texas Livestock Auction in Crockett, said dry pastures are depriving cattle of an important food source, while making it more expensive for ranchers to supplement their herds' diet with hay and feed.

"We've had I don't how many 100-degree (38 C) days and you can see out here, you know, the grass is gone," Craycraft said. "The cows are beginning to lose weight. The cows are weak because there's no protein. So we're getting rid of a lot of cows."

About 75% of the cows sold at auction the past two months have been sent to the slaughterhouse, Craycraft said, up from 30% to 40% in normal years.

Wesley Ratcliff, founder of Caney Creek Ranch in Oakwood, said he got an early start selling 50 of his 500 cows this year as the drought worsened.

"They were older mama cows and they might have gone and had another baby for us," Ratcliff said. "But rather than wait on them to have another baby, we went on to ship them to the meat factory."

Texas A&M University agricultural economist David Anderson said consumers can expect higher prices long-term due to what is happening in Texas, which according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture has more than 4.5 million beef cows, or 14% of the U.S. inventory.

"The pressure will be on for higher prices, higher cattle prices, higher beef prices over the next several years as the effects of this are felt," Anderson said. "We're going to face tighter supplies of beef. And tighter supplies of beef, with nothing else going on, means higher prices." (Reporting by Evan Garcia in Crockett, Texas Editing by Daniel Trotta, Donna Bryson and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.25% 180.95 End-of-day quote.8.70%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 0.25% 141.575 End-of-day quote.1.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:06aJust over half of Americans say U.S. should back Ukraine until Russia withdraws - Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
06:04aAngolans vote in tight race in which alienated youth may tilt balance
RE
06:03aBUZZ-Barclays expects India's April-June growth at 16% year-on-year
RE
06:01aExclusive-China tightens green bond rules to align them with global norms
RE
06:00aDry pastures force Texas ranchers to slaughter ever more cows
RE
06:00aHow the Ukraine-Russia war rattled global financial markets
RE
06:00aSKEWED ENERGY SHOCK RECHARGES PRICEY DOLLAR : Mike Dolan
RE
05:59aWeary but unbowed, Ukraine marks Independence Day amid fears of new attacks
RE
05:51aPrincess Diana's one-of-a-kind Ford Escort goes up for auction
RE
05:50aMacron warns French sacrifices will be needed as tough winter looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels infl..
2Publication of Interim Report January – June 2022
3Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2022 Results
4Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation ref..
5P/F Bakkafrost : Bakkafrost signs contract with local entrepreneurs on ..

HOT NEWS