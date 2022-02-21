Dry spell worries Ivory Coast cocoa farmers ahead of mid-crop

ABIDJAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A long stretch of below-average
rainfall in Ivory Coast's cocoa regions extended into last week,
and farmers said strong rains were needed to boost the mid-crop,
which starts in April.
The dry season in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa
producer, runs from mid-November to March. Rain is normally
scarce in these months but it has been especially dry recently.
In the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central
regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rainfall has been
light, farmers expressed concerns.
"It is getting hotter and hotter. If there are no good rains
quickly, the mid-crop will start late," said Jules Atopka, who
farms near Bongouanou.
Cocoa cooperatives told Reuters that bean purchases had been
slow for the last two weeks, as were unloadings at the port of
Abidjan.
In the eastern region of Abengourou, where 8.2 millimetres
of rain fell last week, 0.9 mm below the five-year average and
in the southern region of Agboville where 6.4 mm fell last week,
2.8 mm below the average, farmers said lingering moisture would
prevent plenty of flowers and cherelles from drying out.
Farmers in the western region of Soubre, where no rain fell
last week, said the same.
In Bongouanou, 2.9 mm fell last week, 4.9 mm below the
average.
Average daytime temperatures in Ivory Coast ranged from 27.7
to 32.1 Celsius last week.
