Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dry weather pushes CBOT wheat, soybeans to multi-year peaks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:46pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and soybean futures jumped to multi-year highs on Tuesday, supported by concerns about dry weather in key production areas, traders said.

Corn futures hit their highest level in 8-1/2 months, joining in the rally as the U.S. harvest pace fell below expectations despite ideal weather for field work.

But all three commodities closed off their peaks as traders locked in some profits from the rallies.

The dry conditions in South America could boost already-robust demand for U.S. supplies as farmers in Brazil struggle to plant in the parched soils.

"Delayed planting means delayed harvest, which delays the start of Brazil's export season," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for broker StoneX, said in a note. "The first soybeans typically reach the port for shipment to China in January, but that could be delayed by a month, extending the U.S. export season."

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled up 22-1/2 cents at $10.44 a bushel.

The most-active soybean contract peaked at $10.53-3/4 a bushel, its highest on a continuous basis since May 3, 2018.

A lack of rain in the coming days should further delay Brazil's planting, consulting firm AgRural said on Monday.

Private exporters reported the sale of 154,400 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended up 8-1/2 cents at $5.92-3/4 a bushel. The most-active contract topped out at $6.01-3/4 a bushel, its highest price since June 30, 2015.

Dryness in Argentina will add stress to the developing wheat crop from that key exporter, forecaster Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

Traders also cited technical buying and short covering in wheat.

CBOT December corn was up 5-1/2 cents at $3.85 a bushel, with the most active contract hitting its highest level since Jan. 24. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.07% 379.5 End-of-day quote.-2.06%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.11% 90.5954 Delayed Quote.33.97%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.66% 343.6 End-of-day quote.14.57%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.57% 32.76 End-of-day quote.-4.87%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.16% 77.06 Delayed Quote.28.28%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.92% 584.25 End-of-day quote.4.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pGE receives notice from U.S. regulator of possible civil action
RE
04:00pWall Street ends lower after Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks
RE
03:56pNumber of S&P 500 Companies That Have Cited Pandemic in Their Guidance Ticks Up -- Data Talk
DJ
03:54pPelosi says Trump shows 'true colors' by walking away from coronavirus relief talks
RE
03:52pCanadian oil and gas province Alberta aims to export hydrogen
RE
03:49pSouthwest flight attendants reject call for pay cuts, urge federal aid
RE
03:48pOil ends up on supply issues, nixed U.S. stimulus talks a bearish sign
RE
03:46pDry weather pushes CBOT wheat, soybeans to multi-year peaks
RE
03:45pMcAfee software creator jailed in Spain, sources say
RE
03:44pStocks shuffle to two-week highs after Trump leaves hospital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
5K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group