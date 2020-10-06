Dry weather pushes CBOT wheat, soybeans to multi-year peaks

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and soybean futures
jumped to multi-year highs on Tuesday, supported by concerns
about dry weather in key production areas, traders said.
Corn futures hit their highest level in 8-1/2 months,
joining in the rally as the U.S. harvest pace fell below
expectations despite ideal weather for field work.
But all three commodities closed off their peaks as traders
locked in some profits from the rallies.
The dry conditions in South America could boost
already-robust demand for U.S. supplies as farmers in Brazil
struggle to plant in the parched soils.
"Delayed planting means delayed harvest, which delays the
start of Brazil's export season," Arlan Suderman, chief
commodities economist for broker StoneX, said in a note. "The
first soybeans typically reach the port for shipment to China in
January, but that could be delayed by a month, extending the
U.S. export season."
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled up
22-1/2 cents at $10.44 a bushel.
The most-active soybean contract peaked at $10.53-3/4
a bushel, its highest on a continuous basis since May 3, 2018.
A lack of rain in the coming days should further delay
Brazil's planting, consulting firm AgRural said on Monday.
Private exporters reported the sale of 154,400 tonnes of
soybeans to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture
Department said on Tuesday.
CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended up 8-1/2 cents
at $5.92-3/4 a bushel. The most-active contract topped out
at $6.01-3/4 a bushel, its highest price since June 30, 2015.
Dryness in Argentina will add stress to the developing wheat
crop from that key exporter, forecaster Commodity Weather Group
said in a note.
Traders also cited technical buying and short covering in
wheat.
CBOT December corn was up 5-1/2 cents at $3.85 a
bushel, with the most active contract hitting its highest
level since Jan. 24.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago
Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral
in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)