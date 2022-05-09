Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dry weather to curb French grain production -farm ministry

05/09/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Dry weather in France will have a negative impact on this year's production of winter cereals by reducing yield potential for some crops, the French agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Low rainfall in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, has added to market worries about global supply given war disruption to Ukrainian exports, keeping European prices near record highs.

"Due to the absence of rain and particularly dry conditions, we know now that there will be an impact - still to be determined - on cereal production," a ministry official told reporters.

While winter crops like wheat can use their roots to draw on moisture, crops in shallow soils were expected to suffer yield losses from dryness, the official said.

The comments echoed those made to Reuters last week by crop institute Arvalis, which said warm, dry weather forecast for the coming days would cause irreversible damage to French grain crops.

For recently sown spring crops like maize, sugar beet and sunflower seed, the ministry was monitoring field conditions, with rain seen as crucial in the next two weeks to avoid yield losses in newly established plants, the official added.

Below average rainfall during winter and early spring has already led to local water restrictions in some parts of France, although the ministry said agriculture was given priority status like electricity plants.

The government last month announced 100 million euros ($105.57 million) in additional funding for water agencies to help mitigate drought effects. ($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01pTREASURIES-U.S. yields ease after hitting 3-1/2 year highs on rate hike jitters
RE
02:58pCanada's antitrust agency seeks to block Rogers-Shaw $16 bln merger
RE
02:58pCanada to help Ukraine find options to export grain to ease supply worries -Trudeau
RE
02:55pCalifornia seeking additional input into solar net metering refo…
RE
02:55pBiden unveils pact with internet companies to reduce prices
RE
02:54pEU's von der Leyen sees progress in talks with Hungary on Russian oil ban
RE
02:54pQueen Elizabeth pulls out of parliament opening because of 'mobility problems'
RE
02:53pEM economic growth to slow sharply this quarter -JPMorgan
RE
02:49pEgan-Jones backs 4 of Macellum's dissident board director candidates at Kohl's
RE
02:45pPutin's Victory Day speech leaves no clue on future escalation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
2SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
3AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
4Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..
5U.S. profit forecasts weaken as companies assess inflation risks

HOT NEWS