Dry weather to curb French grain production -farm ministry

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Dry weather in France will have a
negative impact on this year's production of winter cereals by
reducing yield potential for some crops, the French agriculture
ministry said on Monday.
Low rainfall in France, the European Union's biggest grain
producer, has added to market worries about global supply given
war disruption to Ukrainian exports, keeping European prices
near record highs.
"Due to the absence of rain and particularly dry conditions,
we know now that there will be an impact - still to be
determined - on cereal production," a ministry official told
reporters.
While winter crops like wheat can use their roots to draw on
moisture, crops in shallow soils were expected to suffer yield
losses from dryness, the official said.
The comments echoed those made to Reuters last week by crop
institute Arvalis, which said warm, dry weather forecast for the
coming days would cause irreversible damage to French grain
crops.
For recently sown spring crops like maize, sugar beet and
sunflower seed, the ministry was monitoring field conditions,
with rain seen as crucial in the next two weeks to avoid yield
losses in newly established plants, the official added.
Below average rainfall during winter and early spring has
already led to local water restrictions in some parts of France,
although the ministry said agriculture was given priority status
like electricity plants.
The government last month announced 100 million euros
($105.57 million) in additional funding for water agencies to
help mitigate drought effects.
($1 = 0.9472 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by
Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)