Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dry well northwest of the 7324/8-1 (Wisting) oil discovery in the Barents Sea – 7322/6-1 S

06/01/2021 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dry well northwest of the 7324/8-1 (Wisting) oil discovery in the Barents Sea - 7322/6-1 S

Illustration image.

01/06/2021 Equinor Energy AS, operator of production licence 722, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 7322/6-1 S.

The well was drilled about 320 kilometres north of Hammerfest and 45 kilometres northwest of the 7324/8-1 (Wisting) oil discovery in the Barents Sea.

The exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Middle and Upper Triassic reservoir rocks (the Snadd Formation), and in upper Carboniferous and Lower Permian reservoir rocks (the Ørn Formation).

Well 7322/6-1 S encountered two sandstone intervals in the Snadd Formation, measuring 12 and 23 metres, with poor to moderate reservoir quality.

In the Ørn Formation, the well encountered carbonate rocks (dolomites) over an interval of nearly 250 metres, with poor to moderate reservoir quality.

In the Realgrunnen Subgroup (Late Triassic to Middle Jurassic Age), the well encountered about 45 metres of sandstone, presumably with moderate to good reservoir quality.

The uppermost sandstone interval in the Snadd Formation contains traces of oil. The well is classified as dry.

Data acquisition and sampling have been carried out.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 722. The licence was awarded in the 22nd licensing round in 2013.

Well 7322/6-1 S was drilled to respective vertical and measured depths of 3550 and 3817 metres below sea level, and was terminated in the lower part of the Ørn Formation in the Upper Carboniferous. Water depth at the site is 439 metres. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 7322/6-1 S was drilled by the Deepsea Nordkapp drilling facility, which will now drill wildcat well 7234/6-1 in production licence 858 in the Barents Sea, where Aker BP ASA is the operator.

Contact

Ola Anders Skauby

Director Communication and public affairs

Tel: +47 905 98 519

Updated: 01/06/2021

  • Send to a friend
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on LinkedIn
  • Print

Disclaimer

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:33aULTIMOVACS  : Announces Publication in The Journal of Translational Medicine on Mechanistic Rationale of UV1 Cancer Vaccine Supporting Phase 2 Study Design in Malignant Mesothelioma
AQ
02:32aISAB RAMPS UP REMOTE INSTALLATION AND DIGITAL TRAINING WITH THIRD MAJOR PROJECT &NDASH; CLIENT : 'PreciseInhale will become central in our developments of formulations for inhalation'
PU
02:32aTAKASHIMAYA  : monthly store sales flash, May. 2021
PU
02:32aNET MARKETING  : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021
PU
02:32aCYBERDYNE  : 【News】Announcement on the expansion of Shareholder Benefit Program and establishment of Shareholder Reference Scheme
PU
02:32aUNICHARM  : Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
02:32aMUGEN ESTATE  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2021
PU
02:32aNOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND  : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement
PU
02:32aNET MARKETING  : Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters Ended March 31, 2021
PU
02:32aEQUINOR  : Final investment decision for Bacalhau phase 1 in Brazil
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks hit month high, gold gains ahead of U.S. jobs data
2Top Glove's $1 billion Hong Kong listing delayed amid U.S. ban imbroglio - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending legal fight
4KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy out Cloudera - reports
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : to invest $199 million in British manufacturing facility