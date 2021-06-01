Dry well northwest of the 7324/8-1 (Wisting) oil discovery in the Barents Sea – 7322/6-1 S

Illustration image.

01/06/2021 Equinor Energy AS, operator of production licence 722, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 7322/6-1 S.

The well was drilled about 320 kilometres north of Hammerfest and 45 kilometres northwest of the 7324/8-1 (Wisting) oil discovery in the Barents Sea.

The exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Middle and Upper Triassic reservoir rocks (the Snadd Formation), and in upper Carboniferous and Lower Permian reservoir rocks (the Ørn Formation).

Well 7322/6-1 S encountered two sandstone intervals in the Snadd Formation, measuring 12 and 23 metres, with poor to moderate reservoir quality.

In the Ørn Formation, the well encountered carbonate rocks (dolomites) over an interval of nearly 250 metres, with poor to moderate reservoir quality.

In the Realgrunnen Subgroup (Late Triassic to Middle Jurassic Age), the well encountered about 45 metres of sandstone, presumably with moderate to good reservoir quality.

The uppermost sandstone interval in the Snadd Formation contains traces of oil. The well is classified as dry.

Data acquisition and sampling have been carried out.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 722. The licence was awarded in the 22nd licensing round in 2013.

Well 7322/6-1 S was drilled to respective vertical and measured depths of 3550 and 3817 metres below sea level, and was terminated in the lower part of the Ørn Formation in the Upper Carboniferous. Water depth at the site is 439 metres. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 7322/6-1 S was drilled by the Deepsea Nordkapp drilling facility, which will now drill wildcat well 7234/6-1 in production licence 858 in the Barents Sea, where Aker BP ASA is the operator.

Updated: 01/06/2021

