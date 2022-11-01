DuPont pulls the plug on $5.2 bln buyout of Rogers on clearance issues

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc
said on Tuesday it was terminating its $5.2 billion
buyout of Rogers Corp as they were unable to obtain
timely regulatory clearances for the deal.
Rogers shares plunged 43% in extended trading, while those
of DuPont rose about 6%.
DuPont's
all-cash takeover
of the engineering materials maker, announced a year ago,
would have been its biggest deal since splitting from DowDuPont
in 2019, as it sought to supply to fast-growing industries such
as electric vehicles, 5G and clean energy.
DuPont added it would pay Rogers a termination fee of $162.5
million.
The companies said in September that they had received all
regulatory approvals for the deal except from China.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)