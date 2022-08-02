DuPont quarterly profit beat estimates on strong electronics demand

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de
Nemours reported a second-quarter profit that beat Wall
Street estimates on Tuesday, bolstered by strong demand for
electronics and construction materials.
DuPont, which makes electronic materials used in chip
packaging and mobile devices, said it benefited from a firm
demand for high-end semiconductor technologies boosted by growth
in 5G communications and data centers, amid an ongoing
transition to more advanced node technologies.
The company, once part of the erstwhile chemical giant
DowDuPont, lowered its full-year adjusted earnings to $3.27 and
$3.43 per share from its previous guidance of $3.2 to $3.5.
It also toned down annual net sales forecast to between $13
billion and $13.4 billion, from up to $13.7 billion outlined
earlier.
Dupont said net sales and operating core earnings in the
current quarter would be slightly weaker than second quarter,
due to currency headwinds and the absence of the Biomaterials
sales contribution.
Sales from electronics and industrial unit, one of the
company's highest revenue generating segments, rose 16% to $1.53
billion in the second quarter, while the water and protection
segment, which provides treatment and purification technologies,
brought in $1.5 billion, up 6% from a year earlier.
"Underlying demand during the quarter in our key end-markets
remained strong", Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen said in a
statement.
To offset the inflationary pressures, Dupont hiked prices of
its products by 8% during the quarter.
The company's quarterly adjusted profit of 88 cents per
share, came above market estimates of 75 cents per share,
according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Total sales jumped 7% to $3.32 billion, beating estimates of
$3.25 billion.
Shares were up 1.81% at $61.29 in premarket trading.
