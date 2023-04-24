April 24 (Reuters) - Chemical maker DuPont on Monday increased its 2030 Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal to 50% and also set a new 2030 Scope 3 GHG emissions reduction goal of 25% from a base year of 2020.

Amid the global push for decisive action against climate change, the world's top companies have set varying targets to reduce GHG emissions from their operations and the use of the products they sell.

Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled its long-anticipated draft rule under which companies would disclose their own direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions, known as Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

It would also require companies to disclose greenhouse gases generated by suppliers and partners, known as Scope 3 emissions.

DuPont said it was strengthening its 2030 emission reduction targets as it surpassed its goal of 30% at the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)