DuPont to sell mobility and materials unit for $11 billion to Celanese

02/18/2022 | 06:16am EST
(Reuters) -DuPont said on Friday it would sell its mobility and materials unit for $11 billion to Celanese Corp, as the industrial materials maker continues to tweak its portfolio to focus on electronics, automotive and water solutions.

DuPont has separated its nutrition and biosciences unit, and agreed to divest two other businesses. Last year, it struck deals to buy Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion and engineering materials maker Rogers Corp for $5.2 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen, a well-known deal maker, has been building out DuPont's high-margin businesses such as electronics and water solutions.

The deal is expected to close around the end of 2022, DuPont said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELANESE CORPORATION -2.02% 152.93 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
EURO STOXX 50 0.18% 4120.92 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
ROGERS CORPORATION -0.08% 272.54 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
