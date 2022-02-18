DuPont to sell mobility and materials unit for $11 billion to Celanese

DuPont has separated its nutrition and biosciences unit, and agreed to divest two other businesses. Last year, it struck deals to buy Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion and engineering materials maker Rogers Corp for $5.2 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen, a well-known deal maker, has been building out DuPont's high-margin businesses such as electronics and water solutions.

The deal is expected to close around the end of 2022, DuPont said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)