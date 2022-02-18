DuPont to sell mobility and materials unit for $11 bln to Celanese

Feb 18 (Reuters) - DuPont said on Friday it would
sell its mobility and materials unit for $11 billion to Celanese
Corp, as the industrial materials maker continues to
tweak its portfolio to focus on electronics, automotive and
water solutions.
DuPont has separated its nutrition and biosciences unit, and
agreed to divest two other businesses. Last year, it struck
deals to buy Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion and
engineering materials maker Rogers Corp for $5.2
billion.
Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen, a well-known deal maker,
has been building out DuPont's high-margin businesses such as
electronics and water solutions.
The deal is expected to close around the end of 2022, DuPont
said in a statement.
