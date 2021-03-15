Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Duane Morris Grows New York Office With Addition of Partners David M. Hryck, Christopher W. Healy, C. Neil Gray and Economist Theodor van Stephoudt

03/15/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

David M. Hryck, Christopher W. Healy and C. Neil Gray have joined Duane Morris LLP’s New York office as partners in the firm’s Corporate and Trial practice groups. Economist Theodor van Stephoudt will join Duane Morris as well. The attorneys and van Stephoudt join the firm from Reed Smith LLP.

“I am always thrilled when a team decides to join us, and their contributions to our clients and firm will generate even more momentum and opportunities for collaboration and growth,” said Matthew A. Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Duane Morris. “Our firm is healthy, growing and we are executing our strategic plan to expand our capabilities in key practice areas by adding the right mix of partners and practitioners to our already-terrific NYC organization. Our 2020 combination with Satterlee Stephens has proven to be seamless, productive and enriching to our culture. With David, Chris and Neil, we are initiating an exciting new chapter for Duane Morris.”

“At every level, from management to staff, we have already felt the collegial and collaborative nature of the firm,” said Hryck. “We look forward to contributing to the firm’s growth and working with our colleagues to establish mutually beneficial opportunities for our clients.”

“We’re excited to be joining a firm as strategically managed as Duane Morris,” said Healy. “The sophisticated, knowledgeable and achievable plans laid out for the firm’s growth demonstrate a deep understanding of the legal industry and high level of business acumen.”

“We are on an exciting trajectory in New York and expect to once again seamlessly integrate a talented group into Duane Morris to expand our collective business base and the capabilities we offer to clients,” said James J. Coster, co-managing partner of the Duane Morris New York office. “We are excited to collaborate with our new colleagues, who join us shortly after our combination with Satterlee Stephens, as we continue our significant growth in New York,” added Michael D. Grohman, co-managing partner of the Duane Morris New York office.

About Duane Morris

Duane Morris LLP provides innovative solutions to today’s multifaceted legal and business challenges through the collegial and collaborative culture of its more than 800 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally. The firm represents a broad array of clients, spanning all major practices and industries.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pStocks steady, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap
RE
01:34pAGF MANAGEMENT  : How Much Economic Growth is Too Much for Investors?
PU
01:34pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
01:34pAMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION  : Jacksonville giants top final aba power ranking for the season
PU
01:34pEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP  : Innovates by Launching a Brand New Range of Subscription Offers for Companies, Allowing Fully Flexible Vehicle Rentals
BU
01:33pWIZZ AIR  : Indigo Partners plans to sell 400 million pounds worth of shares in Wizz Air
RE
01:33pWIZZ AIR  : Funds Managed by Indigo Partners to Sell Up to GBP400 Million in Wizz Air Shares
DJ
01:32pFACTBOX : Companies developing mRNA treatments and vaccines
RE
01:32pFOCUS : Money, talent flowing into mRNA sector after COVID-19 success
RE
01:32pNEXTSOURCE MATERIALS  : Appoints Sir Mick Davis, Former CEO of Xstrata, Chair of the Board and Successfully Closes Initial Tranche of Strategic Investment by Vision Blue Resources
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)
3Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
4TAKE FIVE: Week of the central banks
5Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ