Duane Morris Grows New York Office With Addition of Partners David M. Hryck, Christopher W. Healy, C. Neil Gray and Economist Theodor van Stephoudt

David M. Hryck, Christopher W. Healy and C. Neil Gray have joined Duane Morris LLP’s New York office as partners in the firm’s Corporate and Trial practice groups. Economist Theodor van Stephoudt will join Duane Morris as well. The attorneys and van Stephoudt join the firm from Reed Smith LLP.

“I am always thrilled when a team decides to join us, and their contributions to our clients and firm will generate even more momentum and opportunities for collaboration and growth,” said Matthew A. Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Duane Morris. “Our firm is healthy, growing and we are executing our strategic plan to expand our capabilities in key practice areas by adding the right mix of partners and practitioners to our already-terrific NYC organization. Our 2020 combination with Satterlee Stephens has proven to be seamless, productive and enriching to our culture. With David, Chris and Neil, we are initiating an exciting new chapter for Duane Morris.”

“At every level, from management to staff, we have already felt the collegial and collaborative nature of the firm,” said Hryck. “We look forward to contributing to the firm’s growth and working with our colleagues to establish mutually beneficial opportunities for our clients.”

“We’re excited to be joining a firm as strategically managed as Duane Morris,” said Healy. “The sophisticated, knowledgeable and achievable plans laid out for the firm’s growth demonstrate a deep understanding of the legal industry and high level of business acumen.”

“We are on an exciting trajectory in New York and expect to once again seamlessly integrate a talented group into Duane Morris to expand our collective business base and the capabilities we offer to clients,” said James J. Coster, co-managing partner of the Duane Morris New York office. “We are excited to collaborate with our new colleagues, who join us shortly after our combination with Satterlee Stephens, as we continue our significant growth in New York,” added Michael D. Grohman, co-managing partner of the Duane Morris New York office.

