Dubai Mercantile Exchange Signs MoU with Kpler to Deliver Enhanced Market Intelligence

10/13/2020 | 06:35am EDT

Dubai Mercantile Exchange Signs MoU with Kpler to Deliver Enhanced Market Intelligence

Dubai, UAE, 13 October, 2020 - Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME), the premier international energy futures and commodities exchange in the Middle East, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kpler, the leading provider of data-driven transparency solutions in commodity markets.

The strategic partnership will provide access to data from hundreds of sources including AIS signals, satellite images, logistics and commercial reports, and governmental and shipping databases. Kpler's proprietary technologies systematically aggregate and process this information to deliver real-time intelligence across more than 20 commodity markets. The company's data is trusted by more than 450 organizations globally, including trading houses, IOCs, NOCs, shipping companies, banks, and hedge funds.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Raid Al-Salami, Managing Director, DME, said: 'We are pleased to partner with Kpler to enrich the trading experience for our customers by providing access to real-time intelligence on commodity inventories, flows, and freight. By enabling traders to observe emerging market trends in great detail, we are assisting them to manage risk and develop more successful strategies. Kpler has emerged as the uncontested leader of their field in terms of coverage and data quality and we look forward to working closely with them. The integration of their market intelligence will further cement DME's position as a pioneering regional exchange.'

François Cazor, Co-founder and CEO of Kpler, said: 'We are thrilled to partner with DME, one of the most important entities in the Middle East and East Asian crude markets through its Oman Crude Oil Futures Contract. Kpler and DME share a common vision of Dubai as a pivotal trading hub for our industry, linking the supply hub of the Middle East with demand centers across the world. Through this partnership, we signal our commitment to these interlinked markets and further solidify our position as the leading provider of market intelligence for commodities trade. We look forward to helping DME integrate Kpler data and to reaching new heights in the region together.'

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

DME - Dubai Mercantile Exchange Limited published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 10:34:01 UTC

