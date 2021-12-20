Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dubai World Trade Centre to set up specialised crypto zone

12/20/2021 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday, part of efforts to attract new business as regional economic competition heats up.

The move by the DWTC to create a specialised zone for virtual assets - including digital assets, products, operators and exchanges - is part of a drive by Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates federation of seven emirates, to create new economic sectors, the statement said.

"Rigorous standards for investor protection, anti money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism, compliance and cross border deal flow tracing," will be developed, it said.

In September, the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) agreed a framework that allows the DWTCA to approve and licence financial activities relating to crypto assets.

In October, another Dubai free zone DIFC, Dubai's state-owned financial free zone and the Middle East's major finance centre, released the first part of a regulatory framework for digital tokens. (Reporting by Lina Najem; Writing by Lisa Barrington. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.18% 4.1353 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36aNEWSMAKER-Nagel returns to Bundesbank as boss, likely to maintain house view
RE
04:34aFTSE Drops, Sterling Falls on Worries Over Covid-19 Restrictions
DJ
04:32aChinese influencer Viya fined 1.3 bln yuan for tax evasion
RE
04:32aIndian shares fall 3% as Omicron surge threatens global economic recovery
RE
04:29aTurkey's crisis rattles the faithful in Erdogan's heartland
RE
04:29aAfter inflation, a bond supply shock may be next for markets
RE
04:29aGermany considers contact restrictions to soften looming COVID-19 wave
RE
04:29aLondon banking job exodus to EU slows despite Brexit
RE
04:27aChina summons Quora-like Zhihu for unlawful release of information
RE
04:25aAussie, pound struggles on Omicron, lockdown fears; yen shines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stay, swap or shed: Investors brace for delisting of U.S.-listed China ..
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3Equities and oil prices slump on Omicron and growth fears
4Novo Nordisk shares slump on obesity drug supply challenges
5Lundin Mining to Acquire Josemaria Resources, Meaningfully Increasing C..

HOT NEWS