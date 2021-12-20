Dubai World Trade Centre to set up specialised crypto zone

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Dubai World Trade Centre
(DWTC) will become a crypto zone and regulator for
cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, the Dubai Media
Office said on Monday, part of efforts to attract new business
as regional economic competition heats up.
The move by the DWTC to create a specialised zone for
virtual assets - including digital assets, products, operators
and exchanges - is part of a drive by Dubai, one of the United
Arab Emirates federation of seven emirates, to create new
economic sectors, the statement said.
"Rigorous standards for investor protection, anti money
laundering, combating the financing of terrorism, compliance and
cross border deal flow tracing," will be developed, it said.
In September, the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority
and the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) agreed a
framework that allows the DWTCA to approve and licence financial
activities relating to crypto assets.
In October, another Dubai free zone DIFC, Dubai's
state-owned financial free zone and the Middle East's major
finance centre, released the first part of a regulatory
framework for digital tokens.
