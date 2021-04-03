Dubai aims to boost contribution of creative arts to GDP

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Dubai aims to increase the
contribution of creative arts to the emirate's GDP to 5% from
2.6% within the next five years, Dubai's ruler said on Saturday.
Dubai, part of the Unites Arab Emirates, is a regional
business and tourism hub. It has the hydrocarbon-rich region's
most diversified economy and was one of the hardest hit by the
coronavirus pandemic.
The plan announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum
aims to increase the number of companies working in spheres
including books, music, cinema, art, heritage and culture from
8,000 to 15,000 and creative professionals from 70,000 to
150,000 within five years, a statement published by Dubai Media
Office said.
The plan includes changes to the legislative and investment
environment and steps to attract innovators, investors and
entrepreneurs.
Dubai has made several moves in recent months to make the
emirate more regionally and globally competitive.
(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Nick Macfie)