Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dubai airport sees pre-pandemic monthly passenger volumes by end of 2023

08/17/2022 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The operator of Dubai International Airport said on Wednesday said the Middle East hub could see monthly passenger traffic return to pre-pandemic levels in the latter half of next year.

Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told Reuters 62.4 million passengers were now expected to travel through the airport this year, about 7% more than its most recent forecast after traffic more than doubled in the first half.

"We should be back at the normal sort of monthly throughputs of about 7 million passengers-plus by the end of next year. That's what we're predicting," he said in an online interview.

The airport is expecting an average of 5.6 million a month in the second half of this year.

The state-owned operator has previously said Dubai International could return to pre-pandemic annual passenger traffic levels in 2024. It handled 86.4 million passengers in 2019.

Dubai airport screened 27.9 million passengers in the first half of the year, compared to 10.6 million a year ago, while second quarter traffic nearly tripled to 14.9 million.

"As soon as people have been able to travel again, they've voted with their feet ... and the evidence is there," Griffiths said.

The recovery at the airport, hub for airline Emirates, continues to be led by passengers starting or ending their journey in Dubai, rather than catching connecting flights.

Griffiths said about 75% of pre-pandemic transit traffic had recovered and that point-to-point traffic was expected to remain strong. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Bernadette Baum and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aFTSE 100 Flat as Traders Assess Inflation Data
DJ
04:30aShanghai stocks close at 4-week high as property sector gains on policy hopes
RE
04:28aDubai airport sees pre-pandemic monthly passenger volumes by end of 2023
RE
04:26aEuro zone bond yields rise after UK inflation, ahead of Fed minutes
RE
04:24aNikkei ends above 29,000 for first time in seven months on Wall Street rally
RE
04:21aEU parliament to help probe 'inexcusable' spying on Greek member
RE
04:14aManchester united shares pare gains, last up 3% at $13.20 in pre…
RE
04:02aManchester united shares up nearly 17% to $14.90 in u.s. pre-mar…
RE
03:58aRouble firms to 1-week high vs euro, Russian stocks climb
RE
03:55aNorway's wealth fund loses $174 billion in first half of 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. big company oil reserves up 13% since 2017, deals drive recent gro..
2Exclusive-China's EVE to supply BMW with large Tesla-like cylindrical b..
32020 Bulkers Ltd. (2020) - Results for the second quarter and first hal..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Buy rating from Jefferies
5BASF SE : Bernstein remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS