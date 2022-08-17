Dubai airport sees pre-pandemic monthly passenger volumes by end of 2023

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The operator of Dubai
International Airport said on Wednesday said the Middle East hub
could see monthly passenger traffic return to pre-pandemic
levels in the latter half of next year.
Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told Reuters
62.4 million passengers were now expected to travel through the
airport this year, about 7% more than its most recent forecast
after traffic more than doubled in the first half.
"We should be back at the normal sort of monthly throughputs
of about 7 million passengers-plus by the end of next year.
That's what we're predicting," he said in an online interview.
The airport is expecting an average of 5.6 million a month
in the second half of this year.
The state-owned operator has previously said Dubai
International could return to pre-pandemic annual passenger
traffic levels in 2024. It handled 86.4 million passengers in
2019.
Dubai airport screened 27.9 million passengers in the first
half of the year, compared to 10.6 million a year ago, while
second quarter traffic nearly tripled to 14.9 million.
"As soon as people have been able to travel again, they've
voted with their feet ... and the evidence is there," Griffiths
said.
The recovery at the airport, hub for airline Emirates,
continues to be led by passengers starting or ending their
journey in Dubai, rather than catching connecting flights.
Griffiths said about 75% of pre-pandemic transit traffic had
recovered and that point-to-point traffic was expected to remain
strong.
(Writing by Alexander Cornwell
Editing by Bernadette Baum and John Stonestreet)