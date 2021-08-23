Dubai house prices to rise modestly, stay affordable in coming years

* cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=house-poll poll
BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Dubai's residential property
market is on a steady course, with prices expected to rise
modestly over the next couple of years, according to a Reuters
poll of housing analysts who say property prices there will
remain affordable during that time.
The economy has bounced back sharply from the pandemic in
the city-state following a successful vaccination drive, and
that has spilled into the real estate market, with a continued
increase in sales, according to Dubai Land Department records.
Dubai's house prices were forecast to rise 3.0% this year
and 2.5% in 2022, compared with 1.1% and 2.8% expected three
months ago, according to a Reuters survey of 11 property
analysts taken Aug. 11-19.
That modest outlook stands in stark contrast with other
world property markets like Canada, Australia and New Zealand
where already record-high house prices were expected to rise in
double digits this year, stretching the limits of
affordability.
"Prices overall are still about 36% down from their last
peak in 2014, so relatively speaking we are still a long way off
from the previous peak," said Faisal Durrani, head of Middle
East research at Knight Frank.
"And the increases recently are definitely suggesting the
market has started to bottom out in certain pockets. At the top
end of the market we are probably seeing a quicker recovery than
elsewhere. For some, like apartments, we are not expecting price
rises as quick and as fast as has been the case for villas."
A regional powerhouse of trade and tourism, the United Arab
Emirates economy - a union of seven emirates including Dubai -
is expected to grow 4.2% in 2022, according to a Reuters July
poll. The UAE central bank pegged it at 3.8%.
Nine of 11 analysts said activity in Dubai's housing market
would rise in the coming year and two said it would stay the
same. None expected it to decline.
Among analysts who answered an additional question, five of
11 said a sharp upturn in the economy was the biggest upside
risk to the housing market outlook over the coming year.
"Immigration reforms, trade liberalization and (the) 2040
masterplan are all giving a major fillip to Dubai's economy. The
Dubai Expo will also boost economic activity. This inevitably
helps in attracting more FDI and indirectly benefits the overall
real estate market," said Anuj Puri, chairman at ANAROCK
Property Consultants.
Three chose job growth as upside risks, two cited effective
handling of the pandemic and one said an increase in affordable
homes.
On an affordability scale of 1 to 10 where 1 is extremely
cheap and 10 is extremely expensive, analysts returned a median
of 4, rating Dubai housing in the inexpensive bracket.
A clear majority of analysts, nine of 11, said affordability
would either stay the same or improve over the next two to three
years. Only two expected it to worsen.
One main reason Dubai's housing market remains relatively
cheap compared with other world markets is because there is an
ample supply of homes to live in.
"Next year, we are currently tracking almost 64,000 units
due to complete. And if that figure materializes it would be the
highest level of completions since the 2009 GFC (global
financial crisis)," said Knight Frank's Durrani.
"Clearly... oversupply has been an issue in the past and
that does remain a risk."
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Ross Finley and
Susan Fenton)