Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dubai ruler approves $15.5 billion budget for 2021 as economic recovery seen

12/27/2020 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of Dubai, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), United Arab Emirates

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai, the business and financial hub of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has approved a 57.1 billion dirham ($15.55 billion) budget for 2021, when the economy is expected to recover from a contraction this year, its ruler said on Sunday.

The statement did not give a comparison to actual spending in 2020, but the size of the 2021 budget is 14% below the 66.4 billion dirhams it had set for 2020.

This year's budget had factored in economic dividends from the Expo 2020 world fair, a six-month event originally slated to begin in October but postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 budget, which was approved by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, takes into account the exceptional economic conditions of the fiscal year 2020 and the repercussions of the pandemic on the global economy, the statement on Sheikh Mohammed's website said.

Dubai, with its diversified trade and tourism economy, was hit hard by a lockdown and suspension of flights earlier this year.

The economy is expected to contract 6.2% in 2020 before growing 4% in 2021, supported by the continued recovery of economic activities, it said.

The statement said Dubai is expected to achieve public revenues of 52.314 billion dirhams, despite the economic incentive measures adopted by the government to reduce some fees and freeze fee increases.

Non-tax revenues, which come from state fees on various services, account for 59% of the total expected revenues, while tax revenues account for 31% and government investment revenues 6%.

This means Dubai is expected to post a deficit of 4.786 billion dirhams in 2021, up from the 2.4 billion dirhams deficit budgeted in 2020.

The public revenue forecast is based on ongoing operations in the emirate and does not rely on oil revenues. Oil revenues account for 4% of the total projected revenues for the fiscal year 2021.

The government also approved 9% of spending to maintain the volume of investment in infrastructure.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 51.29 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
WTI 0.53% 48.289 Delayed Quote.-21.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aBrexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister
RE
04:59aBeijing tightens COVID-19 curbs as cases detected across capital
RE
04:17aAnt Group says it will establish working party to meet China regulator demands
RE
04:11aDubai ruler approves $15.5 billion budget for 2021 as economic recovery seen
RE
04:07aDubai ruler approves $15.5 bln budget for 2021 as economic recovery seen
RE
03:17aVietnam's 2020 economic growth slips to 30-yr low due to COVID-19
RE
03:15aChina central bank urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly
RE
03:09aVietnam 2020 FDI inflows down 2% to nearly $20 billion - statistics office
RE
01:00aU.S. jobless benefit cut-off pushes millions to financial cliff-edge
RE
12/26China's Industrial Profit Rose 15.5% on Year in November
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China central bank urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : UK says regulator must be given time to carry out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine revi..
3AT&T INC. : AT&T : Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home
4British PM sold out fish in Brexit trade deal, fishermen say
5China's industrial profits grow robustly, seventh straight rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ