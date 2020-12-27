Dubai ruler approves $15.5 bln budget for 2021 as economic recovery seen

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Dubai, the business and financial
hub of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has approved a 57.1
billion dirham ($15.55 billion) budget for 2021, when the
economy is expected to recover from a contraction this year, its
ruler said on Sunday.
The statement did not give a comparison to actual spending
in 2020, but the size of the 2021 budget is 14% below the 66.4
billion dirhams it had set for 2020.
This year's budget had factored in economic dividends from
the Expo 2020 world fair, a six-month event originally slated to
begin in October but postponed for a year due to the COVID-19
pandemic.
The 2021 budget, which was approved by Dubai's ruler Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, takes into account the
exceptional economic conditions of the fiscal year 2020 and the
repercussions of the pandemic on the global economy, the
statement on Sheikh Mohammed's website said.
Dubai, with its diversified trade and tourism economy, was
hit hard by a lockdown and suspension of flights earlier this
year.
The economy is expected to contract 6.2% in 2020 before
growing 4% in 2021, supported by the continued recovery of
economic activities, it said.
The statement said Dubai is expected to achieve public
revenues of 52.314 billion dirhams, despite the economic
incentive measures adopted by the government to reduce some fees
and freeze fee increases.
Non-tax revenues, which come from state fees on various
services, account for 59% of the total expected revenues, while
tax revenues account for 31% and government investment revenues
6%.
This means Dubai is expected to post a deficit of 4.786
billion dirhams in 2021, up from the 2.4 billion dirhams deficit
budgeted in 2020.
The public revenue forecast is based on ongoing operations
in the emirate and does not rely on oil revenues. Oil revenues
account for 4% of the total projected revenues for the fiscal
year 2021.
The government also approved 9% of spending to maintain the
volume of investment in infrastructure.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)