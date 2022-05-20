Dubai ruler dissolves Dubai World financial disputes tribunal

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Dubai's ruler said on Friday he
had dissolved a tribunal hearing disputes related to Dubai World
, the state conglomerate that was at the centre of
Dubai's debt crisis following the global financial crisis more
than a decade ago.
The tribunal would continue to review pending cases and
claims during a transition period, while future claims would be
handled by specialised courts, a statement on his website said.
All cases and requests not resolved by Dec. 13 would be
referred to specalised courts, said Dubai's ruler, Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair)