Dubai's DP World pulls out of Haifa port privatisation bid

JERUSALEM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Dubai's DP World has pulled out
of a joint bid with an Israeli company to privatise Israel's
Haifa port, Israel's privatisation body said.
Israel is selling https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/bidders-line-up-haifa-port-with-final-sale-sight-2021-08-09
its state-owned ports and building new private docks in an
effort to encourage competition and bring down costs.
DP World had signed an agreement with Israel Shipyards
Industries for exclusive cooperation in the privatisation of the
Haifa port, one of Israel's two main sea terminals on its
Mediterranean coast.
But in a statement released late Thursday, Israel's
Government Companies Authority said DP World had requested to
end its participation in the bid, and that Israel Shipyards
Industries had asked to continue on its own.
There was no immediate comment from DP World.
Their joint bid was one of many ventures between Israel and
the United Arab Emirates announced after the two agreed to
establish formal relations last year.
A winner in the Haifa port tender is expected to be
announced before the end of 2021.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch
Writing by Rami Ayyub; editing by David Evans)