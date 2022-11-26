Dubai's DP World to manage Uzbekistan's Navoi free economic zone

TASHKENT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Dubai-owned ports giant DP World will manage a logistics-focused free economic zone in Uzbekistan's southeastern Navoi province, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's office said late on Friday.

Another UAE company, Terminals Holding, will manage the cargo terminal of the Navoi international airport, Mirziyoyev's office said in a statement.

DP World already manages a free zone in neighbouring Kazakhstan set up at a railway hub on the latter's border with China. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens)