Dubai's DP World to manage Uzbekistan's Navoi free economic zone

TASHKENT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Dubai-owned ports giant DP
World will manage a logistics-focused free economic
zone in Uzbekistan's southeastern Navoi province, Uzbek
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's office said late on Friday.
Another UAE company, Terminals Holding, will manage the
cargo terminal of the Navoi international airport, Mirziyoyev's
office said in a statement.
DP World already manages a free zone in neighbouring
Kazakhstan set up at a railway hub on the latter's border with
China.
