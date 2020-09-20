Dubai's Habtoor Group to open representative office in Israel

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Dubai conglomerate Al Habtoor
Group is to open a representative office in Israel, it said on
Sunday.
The United Arab Emirates and Israel last week agreed to
establish bilateral diplomatic and trade ties, which officials
have said would create significant economic opportunities.
The family-owned conglomerate portfolio covers the
hospitality, construction, education and automotive sectors.
Habtoor Group, headed by prominent Emirati businessman
Khalaf Ahmad al-Habtoor, is in talks with Israeli airline Israir
to launch direct commercial flights to the UAE.
"We are preparing to reveal a few collaborations in the
coming days," he said in a statement.
