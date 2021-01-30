Log in
Dubai says local companies must IPO locally before seeking listings abroad

01/30/2021 | 05:11am EST
DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dubai ordered local companies to sell shares in local stock markets before seeking listings in other emirates or abroad, a decree from Dubai's ruler showed on Saturday.

Companies founded elsewhere must list their shares in Dubai when their revenues from local market reach 50% and higher and when their local assets reach 50%, the decree, published on the website of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Editing by Frances Kwerry)


