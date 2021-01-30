Dubai says local companies must IPO locally before seeking listings abroad

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dubai ordered local companies to
sell shares in local stock markets before seeking listings in
other emirates or abroad, a decree from Dubai's ruler showed on
Saturday.
Companies founded elsewhere must list their shares in Dubai
when their revenues from local market reach 50% and higher and
when their local assets reach 50%, the decree, published on the
website of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,
said.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi
Editing by Frances Kwerry)