Dubai sets up money laundering court

CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dubai has established a
specialised court focused on combating money laundering, in a
move to "strengthen the integrity of the financial system", the
emirate's media office said on Sunday.
The UAE, home to the Middle East financial hub Dubai, has
worked over the last few years to overcome a perception it is a
hot spot for illicit money. In February the government created
an Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter
Terrorism Financing.
"The establishment of the court is aimed at further raising
the UAE's and Dubai's global competitiveness by reinforcing the
rule of law and upholding the values of justice and
transparency," the media office said.
