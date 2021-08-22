Log in
Dubai sets up money laundering court

08/22/2021 | 12:25pm EDT
CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dubai has established a specialised court focused on combating money laundering, in a move to "strengthen the integrity of the financial system", the emirate's media office said on Sunday.

The UAE, home to the Middle East financial hub Dubai, has worked over the last few years to overcome a perception it is a hot spot for illicit money. In February the government created an Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing.

"The establishment of the court is aimed at further raising the UAE's and Dubai's global competitiveness by reinforcing the rule of law and upholding the values of justice and transparency," the media office said.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


