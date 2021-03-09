Dubai to extend freeze on state fees until 2023, crown prince says

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Dubai will extend a
three-year-old freeze on the level of fees collected by the
government until early 2023, the emirate's crown prince said on
Tuesday.
The extension of the policy, which had been due to expire
this month, "seeks to strengthen Dubai’s ability to adapt to
changing market realities, accelerate the pace of recovery and
boost sustainable development," Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed
bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a statement on his website.
The statement did not outline which fees were covered by the
policy. Local media reported in 2018 it included those related
to registering a company.
The Middle East's trade hub will also not introduce any new
fees, except in instances associated with the introduction of
vital services, the crown prince said.
(Writing by Alexander Cornwell
Editing by Peter Graff)