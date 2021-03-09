Log in
Dubai to extend freeze on state fees until 2023, crown prince says

03/09/2021 | 01:20pm EST
DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Dubai will extend a three-year-old freeze on the level of fees collected by the government until early 2023, the emirate's crown prince said on Tuesday.

The extension of the policy, which had been due to expire this month, "seeks to strengthen Dubai’s ability to adapt to changing market realities, accelerate the pace of recovery and boost sustainable development," Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a statement on his website.

The statement did not outline which fees were covered by the policy. Local media reported in 2018 it included those related to registering a company.

The Middle East's trade hub will also not introduce any new fees, except in instances associated with the introduction of vital services, the crown prince said. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
