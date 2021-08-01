Log in
Ducatus :X Begins Trading on Pancake Swap

08/01/2021 | 06:11am EDT
The digital token focused on powering an entire economy on cryptocurrency

Ducatus, a FinTech start-up whose vision is to make user-oriented blockchains available to everyday people, announced that its DucatusX (DUCX) token will begin trading on Pancake Swap today. The company is working towards realizing a purely cashless economy where digital payments are used for necessities, food, shelter, and comfort. DUCX, a fork of Ethereum, is an important part of this digital framework.

In 2017, the visionaries behind Ducatus created its first blockchain and cryptocurrency - the Ducatus Coin (DUC). With usability at its core, DUC is designed to be a payment coin. The company has established affiliate Ducatus businesses and is continuously working with merchants in support of DUC. Going beyond just creating digital money, the company then introduced its second blockchain DUCX in 2020. DUCX takes usability further by supporting smart contracts, tokenization, and by expanding possibilities for other new protocols.

“We are taking another major step towards accomplishing that ultimate goal of creating a cashless, crypto-based ecosystem,” said CEO Ronny Tome. “This Sunday, August 1st at 11:00 AM Dubai Time, DUCX will be available for trading as WDUCX on Pancake Swap. It will initially be paired with USDT.”

About Ducatus:

Established in 2016, Ducatus began with the birth of the Ducatus Coin. What started as a way to disrupt financial payment transactions has crystallized into an integrated, sustainable framework that lends itself to the company’s vision of a cashless economy. To learn more about the Ducatus technology roadmap, visit ducatuscoins.com


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS