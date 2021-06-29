Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Ducks Unlimited Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia announce new Treasured Wetlands of Nova Scotia

06/29/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
Halifax, N.S., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) and the Province of Nova Scotia have designated four new wetlands as Treasured Wetlands of Nova Scotia. Managed with the support of community partners, these sites have been recognized for their ecological, cultural, and societal importance. Today, citizens are encouraged to explore and celebrate nature by visiting the following new Treasured Wetlands:

  • Marsh Lake in Halifax Regional Municipality, in partnership with the Sandy Lake Conservation Association
  • Garden Lots Salt Marsh in Lunenburg Co., in partnership with Coastal Action Foundation and Bay to Bay Trails Association
  • Amherst Point Salt Marsh Naturalization in Cumberland Co., in partnership with the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq
  • Miner’s Marsh in Kings Co., in partnership with the Town of Kentville

Treasured Wetlands of Nova Scotia is an interactive interpretive program, now in its fourth year, that encourages Nova Scotians to get out and experience the natural wonders of these valuable ecosystems.

“The program attracts adventure seekers from across the province,” says Jodie Hambrook, DUC’s manager of development and outreach in Atlantic Canada. “When visiting these locations, they get a firsthand look at the plants and wildlife that make them so special, while taking part in interactive activities.”

Treasured Wetland explorers can use an online story map or a printed treasure map—which features information on each wetland including directions and GPS coordinates—to find photo posts placed on the trails at each wetland site. Here, they can snap pictures of their adventure and share them on social media. Participants can also take part in an interpretive event at each of the four sites this summer or grab their binoculars and hiking boots and hit the trail with family and friends and plan their own adventure.

Nova Scotians looking to dive deeper into the Treasured Wetlands and other wetlands across the province can download the My DUC™ app to submit observations of the flora and fauna they see using the iNaturalist feature. A bioblitz (a communal citizen-science effort to record as many species as possible) of all 16 Treasured Wetlands will run from July 2-12, where observations at each site will be tallied and participants entered to win prizes. Geocaches hiding commemorative wooden coins will also be placed at each Treasured Wetland site throughout the summer for those looking to add to their wetland visit.

The four Treasured Wetland sites selected for 2021 represent the diversity of wetland habitats in Nova Scotia and their importance to wildlife, people and communities. They join 12 previously celebrated wetlands located across the province.

About Treasured Wetlands of Nova Scotia:  Treasured Wetlands of Nova Scotia is a partnership between Ducks Unlimited Canada, the Province of Nova Scotia, and many community partners. Funding is generously provided by Wildlife Habitat Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Nova Scotia Habitat Conservation Fund. For maps, stories, videos, and more, follow Treasured Wetlands of Nova Scotia on Facebook and Instagram at @twnovascotia, or visit ducks.ca/treasuredwetlandsns. 

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. www.ducks.ca

