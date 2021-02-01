Log in
Dudley Building Society Enhances National Credentials With ieDigital Online Savings Solution

02/01/2021
Dudley Building Society will use ieDigital’s Interact online solution to help its members manage savings and mortgage accounts, helping the 163-year-old mutual expand its national reach.

Dudley Building Society has partnered with financial services technology specialist ieDigital in creating a new online service to help its members manage their savings and mortgage accounts. This includes functionality around online applications and account servicing, such as savings products, notices, withdrawals, transfers and maturity options. It also includes features such as savings goals, enabling members to plan and save for holidays, weddings or a new car.

ieDigital used its extensive knowledge and expertise in creating digital solutions across the financial services sector for the new online service. Its Interact platform will enable Dudley Building Society to offer its 34,000 members a more interactive experience, encouraging better savings habits while attracting new customer deposits online.

The 163-year-old Dudley Building Society, which rebranded last month, says the new online solution will help its members manage their financial requirements easier than ever before – wherever they happen to be in the country. The Society adds that is another step in its approach to environmental sustainability following its Giving Back initiative in 2020, which includes the reduction of its carbon footprint by 20 per cent. The new online platform project with ieDigital is a significant step towards achieving this objective.

Jerry Young, CEO, ieDigital, says: “This has been a fantastic project to work on. “The team at Dudley Building Society has taken a confident step in encouraging its members to go digital, while attracting new customers right across the UK, including the discerning and digital-native Gen Z. I'm incredibly pleased that we could provide the expertise to turn Dudley's digital vision into reality, and aid in reducing Dudley's overall carbon footprint.”

Jeremy Wood, CEO of Dudley Building Society, says: “ieDigital has proved to be the ideal partner to design and implement an online savings solution for our customers. This has been a cooperative venture and we are delighted with the result.”

About ieDigital

ieDigital is a solution provider for financial institutions and other financial services providers. We are a team of experts in financial services technology and customer experience. At the very core of our company is a passion and belief in the power and potential of technology, and we’ve been applying technology to solve business problems since 1986. ieDigital is owned by Parabellum Investments, a privately owned global investment firm founded and led by Rami Cassis, Chief Executive.

About Dudley Building Society

Dudley Building Society provides financial services on a local and national level. Taking pride in ever evolving ranges of savings accounts, mortgage products, financial advice, insurance and estate planning services. As a proud mutual the business is run for the betterment of both its existing (of which there are around 34,000) and its future members.


© Business Wire 2021
