Due to mandatory full redemption and principal repayment on 14 June 2021, Santander UK plc USD 150,000,000 Callable Zero Coupon Notes due June 2046 (Code: F10102) had been terminated and delisted on the TPEx from 14 June 2021.

06/03/2021 | 05:27am EDT
Date: 2021/06/03

Pursuant to Article 11, paragraph 4 of ' Taipei Exchange Rules Governing Management of Foreign Currency Denominated International Bonds ' and the announcement of TPEx trading is terminated due to the repurchase, or redemption, of the full amount before maturity, or if the principal is repaid in full due to another factor on the website of Market Observation Post System filed by Santander UK plc on 2 June 2021.

Disclaimer

TPEx - Taipei Exchange published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
