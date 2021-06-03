Due to mandatory full redemption and principal repayment on 23 July 2021, ABIBB $565,000,000 4.600% Notes due 23 July 2045 (Code: F08801) will be terminated and delisted on the TPEx from 23 July 2021.

Pursuant to Article 11, paragraph 4 of ' Taipei Exchange Rules Governing Management of Foreign Currency Denominated International Bonds ' and the announcement of TPEx trading is terminated due to the repurchase, or redemption, of the full amount before maturity, or if the principal is repaid in full due to another factor on the website of Market Observation Post System filed by Anheuser-busch InBev Finance Inc. on 2 June 2021.