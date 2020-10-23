'Dueling' electors, 'hanging chads': a history of contested U.S. elections

(This story is a sidebar to the Special Report
USA-ELECTION/PENNSLYVANIA, headlined "Why the Pennsylvania vote
count might throw U.S. into political crisis")
Oct 23 (Reuters) - The combination of the coronavirus
pandemic and President Donald Trump's accusations of mass voter
fraud by Democrats has legal experts warning of the possibility
of a contested presidential election.
Americans have selected a president 58 times. Four times, an
inconclusive or disputed result tested the legal underpinnings
of U.S. democracy.
1800: House votes 36 times to break a tie
The fourth U.S. presidential election ended in a tie, with
Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr each receiving 73 electoral
votes.
In that case, the U.S. Constitution leaves it to the House
of Representatives to select the next president. Each state
delegation gets a single vote in the so-called "contingent
election."
But when legislators began voting in February, 1801, neither
Jefferson nor Burr was able to win the support of more than
eight of the 16 states that existed at the time.
House members voted 35 times over a week, and each time
Jefferson came up with eight votes, failing to win the needed
majority. On the 36th try, Jefferson won 10 states and the House
awarded him the presidency.
Burr, as the runner-up, became his vice president, under the
rules at the time.
1824: Contingent election
Andrew Jackson won both the popular vote and the most votes
in the Electoral College among four presidential candidates, but
did not receive the majority of 131 electoral votes required to
win. The outcome led to a vote in the House of Representatives,
which elected John Quincy Adams as president.
1876: Dueling electors
The most contentious and controversial presidential election
in American history was arguably the 1876 contest between
Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and Democrat Samuel J. Tilden.
In Southern states, the voting was marred by threats of
violence from Democrats who aimed to keep black voters away from
the polls. The Democrats also created ballots that carried
pictures of famous Republican Abraham Lincoln to try to trick
illiterate voters into choosing Tilden.
At the end of the tumultous campaign, competing political
camps in three states each sent two different slates of electors
- one for Tilden, the other for Hayes - to Congress.
The dueling slates from Florida, Louisiana and South
Carolina arrived with varying degrees of authority; the
Republican slate from Louisiana supporting Hayes was sent by the
state’s governor while the Democratic slate backing Tilden was
sent by that party’s gubernatorial candidate.
The election hinged on the disputed states. If their
Republican electoral votes were counted, Hayes would be
president. If the Democratic slates were counted, Tilden would
be elected.
Since Congress then had no existing procedures to decide
which of the disputed returns should be counted, it created a
15-member commission to settle the dispute, with five members
each drawn from the House, the Senate and the Supreme Court.
That commission ultimately voted 8-7 along partisan lines to
award each of the disputed electoral votes to Hayes, giving him
the presidency.
Democrats accepted the result only after Republicans agreed
to withdraw U.S. troops left over from the Civil War from
Southern states. The compromise helped usher in the so-called
“Jim Crow” era of legalized racial segregation and discimination
that would last another century.
A decade later, Congress enacted the Electoral Count Act
that was meant to establish a roadmap for resolving disputed
elections in the future, though exactly how it would work
remains unclear because of ambiguities in the language, election
scholars say. The law has never been tested or intepreted by the
courts.
2000: The Florida recount
The most recent contested presidential election was the race
between Republican George W. Bush and then-Vice President Al
Gore, a Democrat. By the end of Election Day, it was clear that
contest would be decided by Florida’s 25 electoral votes.
As the polls closed in Florida, television networks declared
that Gore had won the state handily. But as vote-counting went
on into the night, they reversed themselves as Bush’s tally
increased. By morning, the state’s count had Bush leading Gore
by only a few thousand votes.
Gore’s campaign asked officials in four of Florida’s biggest
counties to recount their ballots by hand, kicking off a
weeks-long process of inspecting punch-card ballots. Three weeks
after the election, Florida declared that Bush had won by 537
votes.
Gore contested that count, and the state’s highest court
ordered a recount of thousands of ballots that had been rejected
by counting machines because they were incompletely punched -
leaving "hanging chads," little pieces of paper clinging to the
ballot.
The U.S. Supreme Court effectively halted that count on Dec.
12, six days before the Electoral College was to meet, ruling
that the constitution had been violated by different counting
standards being used in different counties.
Republican lawmakers in the Florida legislature were on the
verge of selecting a slate of electors that would back Bush over
Gore when the U.S. Supreme Court stopped the recount. The court
decision prompted Gore to concede the election, saying he wanted
to spare the country further partisan infighting.
(Reporting by Brad Heath, Editing by Soyoung Kim and Brian
Thevenot)