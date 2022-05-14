Duma deputy head visits Ukraine's Russian-occupied Kherson - RIA

May 14 (Reuters) - Senior Russian lawmaker Anna Kuznetsova
visited the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in Ukraine to
discuss social and healthcare needs of the local population, the
state RIA news agency reported on Saturday.
There have been sparse confirmed reports of Russian senior
officials visiting areas of fighting since Russia invaded its
neighbour on Feb. 24.
Kherson is the first region set to be annexed after Moscow
said in April it had gained full control of the region, which
has seen sporadic anti-Russian protests.
Kuznetsova, deputy head of Russia's Duma or lower house of
parliament, discussed the supply of foodstuffs as well as
medical and other products needed for children, RIA reported.
"We are here ready to provide all kinds of assistance,"
Kuznetsova, the wife of an Orthodox priest and mother of seven
was quoted saying.
The agency did not report when the visit took place. Reuters
could not independently verify the report.
Russia says its "special operation" in Ukraine was needed to
disarm Ukraine and protect its Russian-speakers from "fascists".
Ukraine and much of the West call that a baseless pretext for an
imperialist war of aggression.
Kherson, home to a port city of the same name, provides part
of the land link between the Crimean peninsula, which Russia
seized from Ukraine in 2014, and Russian-backed separatist areas
in eastern Ukraine.
The Kremlin said it was up to residents living in the region
to decide whether they wanted to join Russia.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William
Mallard)