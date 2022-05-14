Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Duma deputy head visits Ukraine's Russian-occupied Kherson - RIA

05/14/2022 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 14 (Reuters) - Senior Russian lawmaker Anna Kuznetsova visited the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in Ukraine to discuss social and healthcare needs of the local population, the state RIA news agency reported on Saturday.

There have been sparse confirmed reports of Russian senior officials visiting areas of fighting since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24.

Kherson is the first region set to be annexed after Moscow said in April it had gained full control of the region, which has seen sporadic anti-Russian protests.

Kuznetsova, deputy head of Russia's Duma or lower house of parliament, discussed the supply of foodstuffs as well as medical and other products needed for children, RIA reported.

"We are here ready to provide all kinds of assistance," Kuznetsova, the wife of an Orthodox priest and mother of seven was quoted saying.

The agency did not report when the visit took place. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russia says its "special operation" in Ukraine was needed to disarm Ukraine and protect its Russian-speakers from "fascists". Ukraine and much of the West call that a baseless pretext for an imperialist war of aggression.

Kherson, home to a port city of the same name, provides part of the land link between the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, and Russian-backed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin said it was up to residents living in the region to decide whether they wanted to join Russia.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36aRussia has no hostile intentions towards finland and sweden - in…
RE
02:33aRussia deputy foreign minister says its response to finland, swe…
RE
02:11aIndia bans wheat exports as heatwave hurts crop, domestic prices soar
RE
02:05aMoscow-administered Kherson to ask to be included in Russia, UK says
RE
02:04aUkraine collects Russian dead as war rages on multiple fronts
RE
01:23aBuilding fire kills 27 in New Delhi, police arrest company owners
RE
01:21aOver 700,000 refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany - Welt
RE
01:07aDuma deputy head visits Ukraine's Russian-occupied Kherson - RIA
RE
12:42aAustralia's Morrison vows more empathy if re-elected PM
RE
12:18aNorth Korea's Kim says COVID 'great turmoil', 21 new deaths reported
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
3Exxon challenges California county's denial of oil trucking permit
4U.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN as summit commits to raise level of tie..
5Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million

HOT NEWS