Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dumping plastic in waterways is 'criminal', pope says in TV interview

02/07/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis marks World Day for Consecrated Life at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Dumping plastic in waterways is "criminal" and must end if humanity wants to save the planet for future generations, Pope Francis said in a television interview on Sunday.

In the hour-long interview on state broadcaster RAI's Channel 3, Francis also reiterated some of the key themes of his papacy, condemning excessive spending on armaments, defending the rights of migrants, and condemning ideological rigidity by conservatives in the Church.

Francis, who has made defending the environment a cornerstone of his pontificate, recounted how Italian fishermen came to him one year and told him they had found many tons of plastic in the Adriatic Sea. The next time he saw them they said they had found twice as much and took it upon themselves to help clean some of it up.

"Throwing plastic into the sea is criminal. It kills biodiversity, it kills the earth, it kills everything," he said."

"Looking after creation is an education (process) in which we must engage," he said, citing a song by Brazilian singer Roberto Carlos in which a boy asks his father why "the river no longer sings" and the father responds that "we finished it off".

Asked to elaborate on his taste in music, Francis, who made a surprise visit to a Rome record store last month, said he mostly likes classical music but also tango.

Asked if he had danced the tango as a young man in his native Argentina, Francis, 85, said "A porteño who does not dance the tango is not a porteño". Porteño is the Spanish name for a resident of Buenos Aires, his home city.

In response to a question about war, Francis said: "Think about it. If we were to stop making weapons for one year, we could feed and educate the whole world. We have become accustomed to wars. It's tough but it's the truth."

Francis did not elaborate on the source of the statistics he cited but in the past he has called for a total ban on nuclear weapons, saying even their mere possession for deterrence is immoral.

He also has called for armaments spending to be diverted to help the neediest and for research to prevent future pandemics.

Francis again called on the European Union to distribute migrants reaching Italy and Spain from North Africa to all EU countries so as not to put excessive social strain on a few countries.

The interview with the host of the popular Sunday programme Che Tempo Che Fa (What's the Weather Like?) was conducted via a satellite link from RAI studios in Milan with the Santa Marta residence in the Vatican where the pope lives.

Francis has shunned the spacious but insulated papal apartments in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace used by his predecessors. He lives in modest suite in Santa Marta, where he usually eats in the common area and takes the elevator by himself.

Francis said he had chosen to live there because he was "not a saint" like his predecessors and needed to be around people as much as possible. He said he had "few but real" friends.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Philip Pullella and Giulia Segreti


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.47% 553.45 Delayed Quote.2.66%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.12% 120.7757 Delayed Quote.3.14%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.26% 180.04 Delayed Quote.2.54%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.34% 105.66 Delayed Quote.2.55%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:04aCanada police seen getting tough as trucker protests continue
RE
09:58aC$ rebounds as investors stick to BoC rate hike bets
RE
09:52aDumping plastic in waterways is 'criminal', pope says in TV interview
RE
09:46aExclusive-U.S. weighs Chevron request to take Venezuela oil for debt payments -sources
RE
09:42aU.S. Commerce Department adds 33 Chinese entities to unverified list for exports
RE
09:40aTSX inches up as mining gains offset energy losses
RE
09:37aWall St edges higher at open; Peloton jumps
RE
09:37aUK in a first awards offshore wind power a contract to help stabilise grid
RE
09:37aTesla receives subpoena from SEC over 2018 settlement
RE
09:35aTSX inches up as mining gains offset energy losses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Hong Kong Tech Stocks Decline After Alibaba's SEC Filing
4ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5European bond yields soar on tightening talk, U.S. stock futures dip

HOT NEWS