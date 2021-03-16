Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dunaway : Announces New CEO

03/16/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

65-Year-Old Firm to Expand Footprint in Texas

Dunaway, a multi-discipline engineering firm, announced today Chris Wilde as the firm’s new CEO. Former CEO Tom Galbreath, a 35-year veteran of Dunaway, has become the company’s Chairman of the Advisory Board. Galbreath will also assist sales teams with business development efforts across the state and continue to mentor and advise the team as well as take key roles on projects that need his expertise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316006011/en/

Chris Wilde is Dunaway's new CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris Wilde is Dunaway's new CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Leadership change is healthy,” said Galbreath. “I’ve been working diligently on this transition with Chris for a few years and feel very blessed and honored to have served as CEO of Dunaway. I am humbled to lead this firm and am especially pleased in how successfully our team handled the last year during the pandemic. The time is right for Chris to take the reins and I have full confidence in his leadership through Dunaway’s next critical stage of growth.”

Wilde, who began his career with Dunaway as a civil engineer 18 years ago, will be responsible for setting the company’s vision and putting the right leadership in place to execute that vision.

“I am grateful for Tom’s leadership and excited about Dunaway’s future,” said Wilde. “We are focused on stable, profitable growth in the top five Texas markets in 2021. Dunaway has been growing 15 percent annually for the last six years and we have the right leaders and resources in place to continue that growth.”

Wilde says Dunaway restructured in 2018 to accommodate future growth, eliminate silos and enhance career development for employees while building a sustainable company. One key aspect of the company’s transition plan is to provide opportunity for ownership to all employees as the company continues to build a legacy firm.

“Our plans include a mix of strategic acquisitions along with a well thought out succession plan for our current and future owners," said Wilde. “We have a foundation of core values that defines us, centered on our One Heart culture, ensuring all employees are rowing in the same direction. We want our employees to be passionate about what they do because the result is long-term, happy clients."

Dunaway has offices in Fort-Worth, Austin, Midland, San Antonio and Farmersville and plans to add Dallas and Houston this year, adding new team members at every level.

“Our goal is to be the leading multi-discipline firm in the state,” said Wilde. “As we expand to other markets in Texas, it’s critical that we continue to operate as one team. That’s what we call the Dunaway Difference. It means we work together to match clients with the right expertise, at the right time on every project. We have shared goals and allocate our top resources and people across markets to provide the best outcome for our clients.”

Wilde is a graduate of New Mexico State University and earned an MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About Dunaway:

Founded in 1956, Dunaway is a professional services company with 65 years of delivering results. With offices in Fort Worth, Austin, Midland, San Antonio, and Farmersville and a staff of 200 employees, services include civil engineering, structural engineering, planning and landscape architecture, environmental and land surveying. The company’s goal is to provide clients with the best possible expertise and service by committing the resources necessary to ensure the success of each project. Dunaway’s mission is to foster a culture that attracts the finest employees and clients through a commitment to its Core Values and excellence in the delivery of services.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:52pSMARTFINANCIAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:52pENEVA S A  : Notice to the Market - Amyris
PU
03:51pDKG CAPITAL INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:50pExchange leaders say GameStop saga highlights regulatory challenges
RE
03:49pGlobal stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03:49pINFORMATION ANALYSIS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:49pCargill Hires GE's Former Finance Chief
DJ
03:48pBW IDEOL : Issuance of shares to primary insiders in connection with closing of the SPA
AQ
03:45pION ENERGY  : Announces $3.0 Million Bought Deal Financing
AQ
03:44pSALESFORCE COM  : The Gender Pay Gap Can Close in 5 Years – C-Suite Leaders Show Us How
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms
5STELLANTIS N.V. : Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ