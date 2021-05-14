Dundee Corporation Announces Exercise Proceeds of $32.9 Million for Its Warrants Issued to Purchase Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the “Corporation” or “Dundee”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its warrant exercise program. Subsequent to March 31, 2021, a total of 4,110,100 unlisted warrants (“Warrants”) to acquire shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (“Dundee Precious”) were exercised at a price of $8.00, providing aggregate proceeds of $32,880,800 to the Corporation. 20,000 Warrants expired on May 13, 2021. It is anticipated that the Company will not have taxes payable in connection with the proceeds of exercised Warrants.



Jonathan Goodman, President and CEO of Dundee, commented:

“Completing the exercise of the Dundee Precious Warrants is a positive development for Dundee as it brings cash into the Corporation, strengthens our balance sheet, and aligns with one of our key strategic objectives of monetizing and rationalizing our non-core legacy investment portfolio. We expect to accelerate the rationalization of this portfolio in 2021 as we continue our transformation to Dundee 2.0 – which is bringing the Corporation back to its roots as a mining-focused, active investor delivering long-term, sustainable value for its shareholders and partners.”

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

