Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dundee Corporation Closes Sale of Blue Goose Subsidiary

10/21/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the “Corporation” or “Dundee”) is pleased to announce that its approximately 88%-owned subsidiary, Blue Goose Capital Corp. (“BGCC”) has closed the previously announced sale of the shares (the “Transaction”) of The Blue Goose Cattle Company Ltd. (“BG Cattle”). The gross proceeds from the Transaction will be used by BGCC to repay existing indebtedness of approximately $39 million, certain indebtedness owing to Dundee, closing and other costs.

Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation, commented, “The sale of BG Cattle is another milestone for Dundee and shows clear execution on our plan to rationalize our portfolio of non-core assets. This sale is integral to Dundee’s overall transformation into a disciplined, mining-focused investment company that delivers long-term, sustainable value.”

Mr. Goodman continued, “We expect the sale of BG Cattle to benefit Dundee in a number of ways. The proceeds from this divestiture significantly deleverages Dundee’s balance sheet, makes strong inroads to further rationalizing our capital structure, and allows our management team to spend more time on our core mining investment business.” Mr. Goodman concluded, “We will use this positive momentum to continue to look for opportunities to accelerate further rationalization of our non-core legacy portfolio.”

The aggregate adjusted gross proceeds from the Transaction were $63 million. $6.0 million of the purchase price is being held in escrow pending settlement of the working capital and cattle count adjustments, and to secure certain of the representations, warranties and covenants made by BGCC under the share purchase agreement.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “will”, “would”, and “should” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such statements may involve but are not limited to, Dundee’s expectations, including the objective of accelerating the Corporation’s strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Any forecasts, predictions or forward-looking information cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business and its corporate structure. Results indicated in forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results for a number of reasons. The forward-looking information contained herein is subject to change. However, Dundee disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pApple Growth Partners Continues to Grow Leadership Team, Chicago Professionals
GL
05:55pIntel shares sink as sales third-quarter sales miss estimates
RE
05:54pTRISUL S A : Operational Results Preview 3Q21
PU
05:54pCapStar Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Chattanooga Expansion
GL
05:54pCAPSTAR FINANCIAL : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Chattanooga Expansion
GL
05:53pARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
05:50pMODERNA : U.S. CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Recommends Booster Vaccination with Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine
BU
05:48pSOFTBANK : U.S. shared-office provider WeWork goes public on NYSE
AQ
05:48pFAIR VALUE REIT-AG : Correction of a release from 25/07/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:46pNAXS : Interim financial report January-September 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
3S.Korean stocks fall for a second day as mood sours over Evergrande
4Nokia Oyj : to publish third-quarter and January-September 2021 report ..
5Barclays shines but miners are hit by Evergrande’s woes

HOT NEWS