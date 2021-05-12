Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 3 Dividend

05/12/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.PR.D) (“Dundee”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25991 per cumulative floating rate first preference share, series 3 payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 16, 2021.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pVaalco Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
05:59pLUMEN TECHNOLOGIES  : Rules of Conduct (opens in new window)
PU
05:59pTARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES  : to Announce Full Year Results on May 19, 2021
BU
05:58pMARCUS & MILLICHAP  : GlobeSt.com Celebrates Female Brokers in Investment Sales
PU
05:57pDYE & DURHAM  : Cloud-Based Terrafirma Acquired By Dye & Durham for $20 Million
AQ
05:57pDundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 2 Dividend
GL
05:57pDundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 3 Dividend
GL
05:56pJBS S A  : Brazil's JBS swings back to profit in Q1 on strong U.S. meat business
RE
05:54pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Rebić nets swift hat trick as Milan beats Torino 7-0
AQ
05:54pROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages FibroGen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important June 11 Deadline in Securities Class Action – FGEN
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street skids on inflation fears; USD, bond yields jump
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: April’s price increases are stronger than expected
3Digital coin ether hits record high as 2021 gains near 500%
4METALL ZUG AG : METALL ZUG GROUP: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) ..
5Wall Street ends with broad sell-off on spiking inflation fears

HOT NEWS