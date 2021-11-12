Log in
Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 3 Dividend

11/12/2021 | 05:37pm EST
TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.PR.D) (“Dundee”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27033 per cumulative floating rate first preference share, series 3 payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS