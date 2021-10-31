Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Dune' Leads Domestic Box Office Again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' Struggle to Scare Up Crowds

10/31/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31, (Variety.com) - The domestic box office was lighter on the treats and heavier on the tricks during Halloween weekend, capping an otherwise busy October at the movies on a muted note.

Horror movies "Antlers" and "Last Night in Soho" opened nationwide and struggled to scare up strong ticket sales, leaving last weekend's champion "Dune" to rule over box office charts again. It's the first time since COVID-19 that people could safely celebrate the spooky holiday, so it's understandable that audiences opted to trick-or-treat or go to costumed parties rather than visit their local multiplex.

"Dune," the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's influential sci-fi novel, generated $15.5 million in its second weekend of release, bringing its domestic total to $69.4 million. The film, which opened simultaneously on HBO Max, declined 62% from its debut, a considerably better hold than other Warner Bros. spectacles, such as "Mortal Kombat," "The Suicide Squad" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Those movies all but collapsed in their second weekends, plunging roughly 70%, while playing day-and-date on streaming. For "Dune," most of the marketing has hinged the idea that fans need to watch the movie in the best possible quality, which is to say it demands to be seen in theaters. Patrons have been responding to that sentiment, as evidenced by robust Imax ticket sales. The premium format accounted for $4.2 million of this weekend's haul and $17 million of "Dune's" overall domestic tally. Warner Bros. and Legendary, the companies behind "Dune," have already announced that director Denis Villeneuve -- and stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya -- will return to Arrakis for a sequel.

The Focus Features film "Last Night in Soho" and Searchlight's "Antlers" will battle for sixth place, with each film collecting a tepid $4.2 million over the weekend. Those figures could vary slightly when final numbers are tabulated on Monday. Either way, it's an unenviable spot for nationwide releases.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04pAnalysis-China's property woes put prestige global projects in play
RE
12:58pG20 president draghi says expects massive contribution from private sector to help fight climate change at cop26, up to $140 trln
RE
12:57pBiden calls on world leaders to help address global supply-chain woes
RE
12:52pG20 president draghi says the cop26 will build on a pretty solid foundation, we have moved the goalposts
RE
12:50pG20 president draghi says before this g20 people were talking about reaching net zero emissions around the end of the century
RE
12:50pG20 leaders offer little new on climate, UN chief's hopes 'unfulfilled'
RE
12:49pG20 president draghi says if we fix the logistics then we have to build factories and transfer know-how to the countries that need vaccines
RE
12:47pG20 president draghi says the problem of getting vaccines to poor countries is logistics
RE
12:41pRome- uk pm johnson says he had a wide-ranging and frank discussion with macron
RE
12:38pRome- uk pm johnson says he was puzzled to read a letter from the french asking for britain to be punished for leaving the eu
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5EU and U.S. end clash over steel and aluminium, take aim at China's 'di..

HOT NEWS