'Dune' Leads Domestic Box Office Again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' Struggle to Scare Up Crowds

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31, (Variety.com) - The domestic box office
was lighter on the treats and heavier on the tricks during
Halloween weekend, capping an otherwise busy October at the
movies on a muted note.
Horror movies "Antlers" and "Last Night in Soho" opened
nationwide and struggled to scare up strong ticket sales,
leaving last weekend's champion "Dune" to rule over box office
charts again. It's the first time since COVID-19 that people
could safely celebrate the spooky holiday, so it's
understandable that audiences opted to trick-or-treat or go to
costumed parties rather than visit their local multiplex.
"Dune," the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's
influential sci-fi novel, generated $15.5 million in its second
weekend of release, bringing its domestic total to $69.4
million. The film, which opened simultaneously on HBO Max,
declined 62% from its debut, a considerably better hold than
other Warner Bros. spectacles, such as "Mortal Kombat," "The
Suicide Squad" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Those movies all
but collapsed in their second weekends, plunging roughly 70%,
while playing day-and-date on streaming. For "Dune," most of the
marketing has hinged the idea that fans need to watch the movie
in the best possible quality, which is to say it demands to be
seen in theaters. Patrons have been responding to that
sentiment, as evidenced by robust Imax ticket sales. The premium
format accounted for $4.2 million of this weekend's haul and $17
million of "Dune's" overall domestic tally. Warner Bros. and
Legendary, the companies behind "Dune," have already announced
that director Denis Villeneuve -- and stars Timothee Chalamet,
Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya -- will return to
Arrakis for a sequel.
The Focus Features film "Last Night in Soho" and
Searchlight's "Antlers" will battle for sixth place, with each
film collecting a tepid $4.2 million over the weekend. Those
figures could vary slightly when final numbers are tabulated on
Monday. Either way, it's an unenviable spot for nationwide
releases.