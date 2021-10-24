'Dune' Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office. Strong Enough for a Sequel?

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Variety.com) - "Dune," an adaptation of
Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic, opened to $40.1 million at the
North American box office. It's a respectable start given the
ongoing pandemic and the film's unconventional theatrical debut.
In addition to playing in 4,125 domestic theaters, "Dune" (like
all Warner Bros. movies in 2021) premiered simultaneously on HBO
Max, which might have taken a chunk out of overall ticket sales.
In a milestone for the studio, "Dune" landed the biggest
three-day tally for Warner Bros. since the company began its
day-and-date strategy on HBO Max. "Godzilla vs. Kong," which
scored a then-pandemic record $31 million in April, previously
held that high-water mark. In the months in between, anticipated
movies such as "The Suicide Squad," the LeBron James sports
comedy "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and the musical adaptation of
"In the Heights" failed to live up to box office expectations
while being offered concurrently on HBO Max.
"I'm smiling," Warner Bros. president of domestic
distribution Jeff Goldstein said on Sunday morning. "Exhibitors
are thrilled. The best part is, fans are loving what they're
seeing. They're loving the big-screen experience. It's been a
winner of a weekend for movie-lovers."
Directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve ("Blade Runner
2049" and "Arrival") and starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca
Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, "Dune" is the first
chapter in an expected two-part saga. Villeneuve and the cast of
the movie have said they would like to make the follow-up to
complete the story about warring political dynasties that clash
over access to a vital planet. The question now: will ticket
sales to start be enough to justify a sequel? Given the film's
hefty $165 million price tag, including the millions spent to
market it as a cinematic event, it's unclear if box office
revenues alone will be enough to warrant a return to the desert
land of Arrakis. In that case, "Dune" will have to perform very
well on HBO Max to convince the studio it should inject another
$165 million to complete the star-studded interplanetary tale.
Legendary Pictures co-financed "Dune" in addition to producing
and developing the movie.
In an interview with Variety this week, WarnerMedia chair
Ann Sarnoff said plans for the sequel will be based on "the
entirety of what 'Dune' can do for the company, including HBO
Max." She added, "The story in itself sets up for a sequel. The
production is so amazing and the storytelling is so compelling
that it's not going to be judged on box office alone."
Avid fans of Herbert's seminal 1965 novel sought out "Dune"
on the biggest screen possible, with premium formats such as
Imax, Dolby and 4DX accounting for 50% of domestic ticket sales.
Imax alone contributed $9 million, representing 22.5% of the
market share, marking the company's largest opening weekend
since the pandemic.
Also new to theaters this weekend, Disney's animated
adventure "Ron's Gone Wrong" tanked with $7.3 million from 3,560
cinemas in North America. The family movie, centering on
socially awkward middle schooler Barney and his malfunctioning
robot friend (Zach Galifianakis), has been well received by
audiences (it has an "A" CinemaScore), which could be a
promising sign for its theatrical run. Despite playing only in
theaters, "Ron's Gone Wrong" placed fifth on box office charts
behind holdover titles "Halloween Kills," James Bond entry "No
Time to Die" and comic book adaptation "Venom: Let There Be
Carnage."
In a distant second place, Universal's slasher sequel
"Halloween Kill" collected $14 million in its second weekend in
theaters, plummeting 71% from its opening. It has generated $73
million in North America to date, a win for the $20
million-budgeted horror film. Already, the studio has announced
that franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis will return for the
follow-up "Halloween Ends," scheduled for Oct. 14, 2022.
MGM's "No Time to Die" landed at No. 3 with $11.8 million,
boosting its domestic total to $120 million. Sony's "Venom"
sequel secured forth place, bringing in $9.1 million between
Friday and Sunday. After four weeks, the anti-hero adventure,
starring Tom Hardy, has made $181 million.