Dune Real Estate Partners Announces Promotions

Dune Real Estate Partners LP (“Dune”), a leading New York-based real estate investment firm, today announced a series of five promotions across the organization:

Brad Caracausa was promoted to Managing Director in acquisitions and has joined the Investment Committee;

was promoted to in acquisitions and has joined the Investment Committee; Chad Redding was promoted to Director in acquisitions;

was promoted to in acquisitions; Monica Scieszka was promoted to Vice President in acquisitions;

was promoted to in acquisitions; Paul McLaughlin was promoted to Manager – Portfolio Analytics in the finance and accounting group; and

was promoted to in the finance and accounting group; and Meher Desai was promoted to Fund Controller in the finance and accounting group.

“We are pleased to recognize the meaningful contributions to Dune’s growth and success that each of these team members has made,” said Cia Buckley Marakovits, President of Dune. “We congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions and are confident that they will continue to thrive in their new and expanded roles.”

Team Biographies

Brad Caracausa, Managing Director. Mr. Brad Caracausa is responsible for sourcing and evaluating new investment opportunities and executing value creation strategies and is a Member of the Investment Committee at Dune. Prior to joining Dune in 2018, Mr. Caracausa co-sponsored a middle-market real estate investment firm from 2016 to 2017. From 2011 to 2016, Mr. Caracausa was a Director at Westbrook Partners focused on the firm’s acquisition and investment management activities in the New York City and Washington, DC markets. Prior to that, Mr. Caracausa worked at Rubenstein Partners as an Analyst focused on equity and debt investments in commercial real estate. Mr. Caracausa began his career as an Analyst in the investment banking division of Deutsche Bank’s Real Estate, Gaming, Lodging and Leisure group from 2008 to 2010. Mr. Caracausa received a B.A. in Economics from Columbia University in 2007.

Chad Redding, Director. Mr. Chad Redding is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and structuring new investment opportunities and executing value creation strategies at Dune. Prior to joining Dune in 2016, Mr. Redding was a Senior Acquisitions Analyst at Morgan Stanley in the Real Estate Investing Group focused on acquisition and investment management activities for the North Haven Real Estate Funds (formerly MSREF) and Prime Property Fund from 2012 to 2014. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Redding was an Originations Analyst at PGIM Real Estate Finance (formerly Prudential Mortgage Capital Company) focused on whole loan, agency and CMBS originations. Mr. Redding received an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 2016 and a B.B.A. (with Distinction) from the University of Wisconsin in 2010.

Monica Scieszka, Vice President. Ms. Scieszka is responsible for evaluating, underwriting and leading the due diligence process for new investments and helping to execute the business plans and value creation strategies for Dune’s existing investments. Prior to joining Dune in 2019, Ms. Scieszka was an Associate at Walton Street Capital focused on the acquisition of commercial real estate. Ms. Scieszka received a B.B.A. (High Distinction) in 2016 from The University of Michigan – Ross School of Business.

Paul McLaughlin, Manager – Portfolio Analytics. Mr. McLaughlin is primarily responsible for recommending quarterly valuations of fund investments and preparing various fund-level portfolio analytics. Prior to joining Dune in early 2019, Mr. McLaughlin was a Consultant on the Real Estate Valuation team at Deloitte where he advised clients to effectively procure, manage, and value investments in real estate to maximize returns and reduce risk. Prior to joining Deloitte, Mr. McLaughlin was a Project Manager at Blue Sunsets LLC focusing on investment returns across the company’s real estate portfolio. Mr. McLaughlin received an M.B.A. from Georgetown University in 2015 and a B.A. in Mathematics from the College of the Holy Cross in 2011.

Meher Desai, Fund Controller. Ms. Desai is primarily responsible for review and reconciliation of the financial and capital statement reporting for certain Dune Funds. Prior to joining Dune in 2019, Ms. Desai was an Assistant Manager for Real estate and Private Equity Funds at SS&C Technologies. Ms. Desai also worked for KPMG’s Asset Management Group in New York. Ms. Desai has vast international work experience as Manager for Shared Services for Ericsson Dubai and significant audit experience for various audit firms in Mumbai including Deloitte and Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP. Ms. Desai received a Bachelors Degree of Commerce and a Masters Degree of Commerce from the Mumbai University.

About Dune Real Estate Partners

Dune Real Estate Partners is a New York City-based real estate investment firm executing an investment strategy that focuses on distressed, deep value-add and contrarian investing balanced by region, sector, and risk profile. Dune manages the Dune Real Estate Funds, which were launched by Mr. Daniel M. Neidich in 2005 and have raised approximately $4.2 billion of equity capital to date. Dune invests on behalf of pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and other large institutions and individuals.

