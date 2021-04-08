Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dunelm upbeat on profit as UK stores set to reopen next week

04/08/2021 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Dunelm store in St Albans

(Reuters) -British homeware retailer Dunelm Group on Thursday forecast annual profit ahead of analysts' expectations, as it gears up to reopen its stores next week following an easing in coronavirus-led restrictions in England.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, also reported a 16.8% fall in revenue to 236.6 million pounds ($325 million) for the 13 weeks ended March 27, 2021.

Spending on home improvement activities such as DIY (do it yourself) and furnishings has risen during the COVID-19-driven lockdowns as many people saved money and spent more on improving their surroundings while being stuck at home.

By the beginning of January 2021, all of Dunelm's 174 stores -- which are mainly at out-of-town locations -- were closed. However, the company said that its online sales made up more than 90% of sales in the third quarter.

With restrictions easing in the UK, Dunelm said it re-opened 13 stores in Scotland earlier this week, and now expects 156 stores in England and Wales to re-open on April 12.

"With all stores soon to be fully open, combined with our ... digital offering, we look forward to helping our customers to create a little more joy in their homes and gardens this summer," Chief Executive Officer Nick Wilkinson said.

Analysts on average expect annual pre-tax profit between 120 million pounds and 125 million pounds, according to a company-compiled estimate.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55aSwedish online real estate firm Hemnet plans Stockholm IPO
RE
02:55aOil falls after U.S. gasoline stocks surge against expectations
RE
02:53aOil falls after U.S. gasoline stocks surge against expectations
RE
02:50aPRESIDENT AOUN IN A SPEECH TO THE LEBANESE : “Forensic audit is a more difficult battle than liberating the land, since it is against the corrupt and the thieves, who are more dangerous than the occupier and the agent”.
PU
02:48aAnglo American to spin off South African thermal coal and list on JSE
RE
02:47aASOS profit jumps 275% on strong demand during pandemic
RE
02:46aDunelm upbeat on profit as UK stores set to reopen next week
RE
02:44aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK  : How do non-pharmaceutical interventions affect the spread of COVID-19? A literature review
PU
02:38aNational Grid settles with energy regulator over demand forecasts
RE
02:38aSouth Africa's rand firms in early trade as dollar slips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2Oil falls after U.S. gasoline stocks surge against expectations
3S&P 500 : EXCLUSIVE: Robinhood failed to disclose certain trade executions to public feed
4YOOZOO GAMES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's Bilibili in talks to buy 24% stake of games maker Yoozoo - sources
5Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ