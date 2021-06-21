Dunkin' Donuts DD IP Holder LLC : DUNKIN' APPOINTS NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Rafael Acevedo brings two decades of transformative brand marketing for world's leading beverages to the company

Boston, MA (June 21, 2021) - Dunkin' today announced the appointment of marketing veteran Rafael Acevedo, 46, to the position of Dunkin' U.S. Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Mr. Acevedo is a brand marketing leader with deep expertise in spearheading disruptive innovation and leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth for the world's leading beverages. Acevedo will report directly to Scott Murphy, Head of the Inspire Beverage-Snack Category and President of Dunkin', and will serve on the Dunkin' leadership team.

As Dunkin' U.S. CMO, Acevedo will lead marketing, product innovation, field marketing, advertising, as well as the brand's digital marketing initiatives. He will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that build Dunkin's position as a leading coffee and beverage brand for today's, on-the-go consumer, and will partner closely with the operations team to drive sales.

'Rafael is a highly-experienced, talented, strong business leader with a proven track record of building and modernizing the world's most iconic and beloved beverage brands,' said Murphy. 'With his extensive brand transformation experience, consumer-centric approach to marketing, and ability to build and inspire teams, we're confident that he will propel Dunkin' to the next level.'

Acevedo brings more than two decades of strategy, advertising and marketing experience to Dunkin' from Coca-Cola North America, where he has held various senior management positions leading global marketing, innovation, and brand transformation for many of the world's leading beverage brands. Most recently, he served as the Vice President, Marketing and General Manager for The Coca-Cola Company's expansive Tea Portfolio, and he led one of the biggest brand turnarounds in the company's history with the relaunch of Diet Coke in 2018. Prior to Coca-Cola, Acevedo served as a Strategic Planning Manager at Diageo, leading key strategic initiatives such as the expanded distribution partnership with Moet & Chandon. He also served as a corporate finance consultant focused on consumer products at KPMG Consulting.

'Dunkin' is part of the fabric of America, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the esteemed team,' said Rafael Acevedo. 'I believe Dunkin's potential is unlimited, and I look forward to working with the entire Dunkin' team and franchise community to build and accelerate the brand's momentum in the months and years to come.'

Mr. Acevedo earned an MBA from Emory University and B.A. from Universidad Metropolitana in Caracas, Venezuela.

