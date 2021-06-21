Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dunkin' Donuts DD IP Holder LLC : DUNKIN' APPOINTS NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

06/21/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rafael Acevedo brings two decades of transformative brand marketing for world's leading beverages to the company

Boston, MA (June 21, 2021) - Dunkin' today announced the appointment of marketing veteran Rafael Acevedo, 46, to the position of Dunkin' U.S. Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Mr. Acevedo is a brand marketing leader with deep expertise in spearheading disruptive innovation and leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth for the world's leading beverages. Acevedo will report directly to Scott Murphy, Head of the Inspire Beverage-Snack Category and President of Dunkin', and will serve on the Dunkin' leadership team.

As Dunkin' U.S. CMO, Acevedo will lead marketing, product innovation, field marketing, advertising, as well as the brand's digital marketing initiatives. He will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that build Dunkin's position as a leading coffee and beverage brand for today's, on-the-go consumer, and will partner closely with the operations team to drive sales.

'Rafael is a highly-experienced, talented, strong business leader with a proven track record of building and modernizing the world's most iconic and beloved beverage brands,' said Murphy. 'With his extensive brand transformation experience, consumer-centric approach to marketing, and ability to build and inspire teams, we're confident that he will propel Dunkin' to the next level.'

Acevedo brings more than two decades of strategy, advertising and marketing experience to Dunkin' from Coca-Cola North America, where he has held various senior management positions leading global marketing, innovation, and brand transformation for many of the world's leading beverage brands. Most recently, he served as the Vice President, Marketing and General Manager for The Coca-Cola Company's expansive Tea Portfolio, and he led one of the biggest brand turnarounds in the company's history with the relaunch of Diet Coke in 2018. Prior to Coca-Cola, Acevedo served as a Strategic Planning Manager at Diageo, leading key strategic initiatives such as the expanded distribution partnership with Moet & Chandon. He also served as a corporate finance consultant focused on consumer products at KPMG Consulting.

'Dunkin' is part of the fabric of America, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the esteemed team,' said Rafael Acevedo. 'I believe Dunkin's potential is unlimited, and I look forward to working with the entire Dunkin' team and franchise community to build and accelerate the brand's momentum in the months and years to come.'

Mr. Acevedo earned an MBA from Emory University and B.A. from Universidad Metropolitana in Caracas, Venezuela.

###

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Disclaimer

Dunkin' Donuts - DD IP Holder LLC published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 16:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:09pANTARES VISION S P A  : PR - Publication of updated bylaws.pdf
PU
12:09pVEEVA  : Alnylam Reaches a Broader HCP Audience Using Integrated Customer Data
PU
12:09pCREDITO EMILIANO S P A  : Credem, the extraordinary shareholders' meeting approves the merger by incorporation of Cassa di Risparmio di Cento
PU
12:09pINFORMATION SERVICES  : ISG to Publish Two Studies on Growing Data Analytics Market
BU
12:08pEUROPE : European stocks end higher as Lagarde talks up economic growth
RE
12:07pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
12:07pVAN DE VELDE  : Acquisition d'actions propres
PU
12:07pDCD MEDIA  : 21/6/2021DCD Rights announces award nominations for Dry Water
PU
12:07pHENRY SCHEIN  : Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Tropical Storm Claudette
BU
12:06pCARILLION  : KPMG faces call for record fine from British accounting watchdog
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Bitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
3Global stocks, U.S. yields recoup some losses; dollar falls
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fires CEO in 'surprise' move after restructuring
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operati..

HOT NEWS