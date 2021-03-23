Log in
Duplicate High-Volume M.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs With KanguruClone™ And Easily Upgrade PCs To New NVMe Technology

03/23/2021 | 07:31am EDT
Upgrading to NVMe just became a lot easier with Kanguru’s new 12 bay NVMe SSD Duplicator. Kanguru introduces the KanguruClone™ 11 M.2 NVMe SSD Pro Duplicator, enabling IT professionals to duplicate up to eleven PCIe M.2 NVMe SSDs at once, providing ideal high-volume NVMe cloning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005107/en/

The KanguruClone™ 11 M.2 NVMe SSD Pro Duplicator is a high-speed, stand-alone duplicator that supports copying up to eleven NVMe SSDs simultaneously. With transfer speeds up to 18GB/min, the KanguruClone 11 M.2 NVMe SSD Pro Duplicator is perfect for high-volume duplication, offering a high-performance, high-capacity duplication system for customers looking to upgrade their PCs with the new NVMe technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

The KanguruClone™ 11 M.2 NVMe SSD Pro Duplicator is a high-speed, stand-alone duplicator that supports copying up to eleven NVMe SSDs simultaneously. With transfer speeds up to 18GB/min, the KanguruClone 11 M.2 NVMe SSD Pro Duplicator is perfect for high-volume duplication, offering a high-performance, high-capacity duplication system for customers looking to upgrade their PCs with the new NVMe technology.

“Creating a new duplicator to support the PCIe M.2 interface was imperative,” says Ken Lee, Product Manager at Kanguru. “NVMe may be the most significant advancement in storage technology in the last decade, and is poised to become as ubiquitous as SATA in the personal computing field. Our ground-breaking NVMe duplicators stand to be the next generation for the KanguruClone™ Brand.”

Kanguru addresses the trend of an expanding market from standard spinning SATA drives to NVMe due to their high performance increases with a new line of KanguruClone NVMe SSD Duplicators. The 11 M.2 NVMe SSD Pro is super-fast with up to 18GB/min, and has a beautiful, large, full-color, touchscreen interface making operation easier and more intuitive than ever. PCIe NVMe duplication is a breeze with these great features:

  • Easily Upgrade PCs/Roll Out New Systems to High-Speed, Ultra-Performance NVMe
  • Duplicate Up To 11 PCIe M.2 NVMe SSDs At Once
  • Stand-Alone Duplicator - No PC Needed
  • Clones Any Operating System: Including Windows, Linux, Mac and More
  • Multiple Copy & Compare Modes Available
  • Powerful Erase/Disk Wipe Features For Secure Data Wiping (Meets GDPR Compliance, Compliant with DoD 5220.22-M)
  • Detailed and Downloadable System Logs
  • TAA Compliant
  • and More...

The KanguruClone 11 M.2 NVMe SSD Pro Duplicator has advanced features for the IT professional, yet the controls are simple enough that anyone can begin using it within minutes of taking it out of the box, and is available for purchase now at www.kanguru.com.

For smaller duplication jobs, Kanguru also has a 4 M.2 NVMe SSD Duplicator allowing duplication of up to four NVMe SSDs at a time.

To learn more about KanguruClone M.2 NVMe SSD Duplicators, visit www.kanguru.com or call 1-888-KANGURU.

Kanguru Solutions is a global leader in manufacturing high-quality secure data storage products, remote management, duplication equipment and more.


© Business Wire 2021
