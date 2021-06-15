Duplicated: Port of Newcastle's 2020 Sustainability Report highlights progress in achieving sustainability commitments – [#5920]

Local organisations delivering sustainable outcomes for the thriving communities surrounding the Port of Newcastle are encouraged to apply for funding through the Port's annual Your Port, Our Community sponsorship program.

Worth up to $6,000, the sponsorships offer funding to support local organisations, groups and charities delivering initiatives that lead to lasting environmental, educationaland social benefits for the Hunter region.

Port of Newcastle's Your Port, Our Communitysponsorship program adds to the $1 million the Port provides annually through the Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund. The Contribution Fund, administered by the New South Wales Government, supports the development of community infrastructure.

Port of NewcastleCommunications and Community Relations Manager Sarah Kielysaid the sponsorship program is part of the Port's commitment to enhancing social, economicand environmental outcomes for the Hunter Region and NSW.

'We are proud to play a major role in the prosperity of NSW andtheHunter. Port of Newcastle supports 9,000 jobs across NSW, contributes about 9% of the Hunter's gross regional product, and is a port of choice for wind farm developments across NSW,' saidMs Kiely.

'Our Your Port, Our Communitysponsorship program adds further value by helping eligible groups to deliver projects that willsupport the thriving communities surrounding the Port.'

'Sustainability is at the core of the Port's business strategy and culture. As well as embedding sustainability principles across our operations, the Portis focusedon diversifying trade and the regional economy, improving the efficiency of existing supply chains, supporting the global transition to renewable energy, and partnering with the community on sustainability initiatives.'

'Priority will be given to activities that deliver measurable environmental benefits, support student engagement in STEM-related career pathways, contribute to the sustainability of Aboriginal communities or empower women within the workforce.'

Sponsorship applications can be lodged online at portofnewcastle.com.au/sponsorshipby Wednesday 7 July.

