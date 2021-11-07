Dur Hospitality launches "Nur by Makarem", a 3-star Hotel Brand announced at WTM 2021

Seeking to redefine affordable hospitality in Saudi through home-grown brands, Dur Hospitality unveiled "Nur by Makarem”, its new 3-star hotels brand during its participation at the World Travel Market London as part of the Saudi Tourism Authority's pavilion.

"Nur by Makarem" will convert, operate and manage 3-star hotels in Makkah and Madinah, providing hotel owners the opportunity of having their facilities re-branded to correspond with the "Nur" standard, fully transforming the facility and services in record time.

"Nur" draws on Makarem's long-standing experience and world-class services, adding value to the 3-star hotel segment. Nur’s viable business model will also contribute to the sustainability of the 3-star hotels sector while ensuring its adherence to international standards.

CEO of Dur, Mr. Sultan Al-Otaibi said, "Dur Hospitality is introducing new elements in the operation and services of 3-star properties. We will bring a unique home-grown product into the Saudi hospitality market by managing and operating 3-star hotels, drawing on Dur's success in the 5-4-star hotels and residential complexes sectors. In line with Dur's strategy to upgrade hospitality throughout the Kingdom, Nur adds to the quality and variety of hospitality options in the holy cities, serving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Inspired by Makarem Hotels' values and aligned with its mission, Nur seeks to enrich the experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and further streamline their spiritual journey."

President of Hotels Operations, Mr. Hassan Ahdab, stated "Nur by Makarem will draw on the latest approaches in the industry to manage the 3-star hotels seamlessly for an upgraded experience with a goal to brand the biggest number of rooms in the holy cities with the Nur logo in a short period and without incurring financial burdens for the owners. Nur Hotels will standardize all 3-star hotel rooms specifications to deliver a unique and consistent experience across all Nur-branded facilities. Nur will be the first hospitality brand to provide affordable accommodation for spiritual tourism, following Makarem's approach inspired by the spiritual heritage of the holy sites.”

By launching "Nur by Makarem", Dur affirms its commitment to position Saudi as a leading regional tourism and hospitality destination. Nur is another milestone added to the company's achievements, alongside the recent completion of the full renovation of Makarem Ajyad Hotel.

