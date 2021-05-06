Log in
Duraco Specialty Tapes, an OpenGate Capital Portfolio Company, Names Ed Byczynski as Chief Executive Officer

05/06/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Tenured Operating Executive Brings Growth Management to Specialty Tapes and Films Business

Duraco Specialty Tapes (“Duraco”) announced today, in a joint statement with OpenGate Capital, that it has appointed Mr. Ed Byczynski as Chief Executive Officer.

Byczynski has a long tenure of guiding growth in manufacturing businesses and is based in Chicago. Most recently, Byczynski was the Chief Executive Officer of PLZ Aeroscience Corporation, North America’s largest specialty aerosol and liquid manufacturer. During his time at PLZ, Byczynski successfully grew revenue and EBIDTA through a combination of M&A and organic growth strategies and throughout the ownership of three separate investment groups. Byczynski also served on the Board of Directors of Gateway Packaging, a flexible packaging business, for eight years, where he helped oversee a growth strategy that resulted in a successful exit to ProAmpac.

Byczynski replaces David Danelz, who was the CEO of Duraco at the time OpenGate Capital acquired the business in 2019. Danelz successfully led the carve-out from Essentra Plc, and the scaling of the organization through the acquisition of Infinity Tapes and Filmquest Group.

OpenGate Capital’s Managing Director Paul Bridwell stated, “Ed’s experience scaling manufacturing companies through both organic and acquisition strategies will be critical to achieve Duraco’s full potential across its various business segments. We look forward to supporting him as he executes his vision to drive Duraco’s continued evolution.”

Duraco is a North American leader in the design, production, and conversion of specialty tapes and films in high-end applications. It is headquartered in Forest Park, IL with locations in Lawrence, MA and Bolingbrook, IL and has a workforce of over 200 employees.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including corporate carve-outs, management buyouts, special situations, and transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
